99 HUDSON ON JERSEY CITY WATERFRONT UNVEILS NEW RENDERINGS, FEATURES AND INFORMATION ON WEBSITE

Wednesday, June 05 2019 @ 10:00 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Iconic 79-Story Luxury Condominium Building Approaching 2019 Closings

JERSEY CITY, NJ, June 4, 2019 – With sales activity at 99 Hudson continuing at a robust pace and initial occupancy on schedule for late-2019, China Overseas America (COA) has enriched the luxury condominium building’s website with never-before-seen renderings and new information and features to provide a more comprehensive view of the incomparable lifestyle offering.

For prospective purchasers, who to date have hailed from local, regional, national and international origins, the new images vividly illustrate the contemporary living spaces designed for 99 Hudson’s exclusive collection of studio-to-penthouse residences. Additional features and informative tools further demonstrate 99 Hudson’s 65,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenities, as well as its dynamic downtown Jersey City location with proximity to dining, nightlife, recreation, arts and culture and public transportation to Manhattan.

To browse, filter and download information about 99 Hudson, visit www.99HudsonLiving.com.

An Avant-Guard Design

Designed by Perkins Eastman, 99 Hudson features a distinctive limestone and glass exterior that embodies sophisticated residential architecture. A collection of studio-to-penthouse residences,

many with balconies and terraces, ranges up to 2,500 square feet of living space and is currently priced from $552,000 over $4,000,000.

Sumptuous Residential Features

Homes feature dramatic open layouts with stunning floor-to-ceilings windows that bathe residences in natural light and frame dramatic vistas of the Manhattan skyline, World Trade Center, New York Harbor and Statue of Liberty. Stylish finishes include oak flooring, kitchens with quartz stone countertops, stainless steel sinks with Kohler fixtures and a premium suite of Bosch appliances; and spa-like master bathrooms with Italian porcelain baths. All cabinetry throughout these elegant homes has been imported from Italy. Each residence will also have Bosch washer and dryers.

Indulgent Amenities

Enhancing residents’ lives will be 65,000 square feet of world-class indoor and outdoor amenities which begin with a dramatic and welcoming double height lobby with Jura limestone, a grand chandelier, stunning onyx feature wall and private, off-street porte-cochere providing secure access by car or foot.

Inside, health and wellness will be fostered by a state-of-the-art 3,800 square-foot Fitness Center and dedicated yoga and Pilates studio. Social interaction and a communal vibe will be created by a game room with card rooms and pool and foosball tables, golf simulator, screening room with bar, children’s playroom, demonstration kitchen, and work café. The 99 Hudson Club Room will feature a library, flat screen TV, and lounging, dining and entertaining spaces. There’s also a 24-hour concierge.

Outside, a resort-style lifestyle awaits on the 8th floor amenity deck which will boast a 3,000 square-foot swimming pool, private cabanas, indoor and outdoor lounge and dining area with BBQ grills, playground, dog run and landscaped green lawn. 99 Hudson will also offer an exclusive, residents-only spa with hot tub, wet and dry lounges, steam room, dry sauna, showers, spa terrace and private massages. An impressive 7,500 square feet has been dedicated to open space and pedestrian plazas.

“Soaring 900 feet into the Jersey City skyline, 99 Hudson has consistently appealed to a broad buyer spectrum, including savvy New York City buyers who have been crossing the Hudson River to take advantage of the building’s compelling value when compared with similar offerings in Manhattan, Long Island City, Queens, and Brooklyn,” said Jaqueline Urgo, President of The Marketing Directors, the building’s exclusive marketing and sales agent. “China Overseas America is delivering an extraordinary property that will soon stand prominently among the region’s most iconic and prestigious residential addresses.”

Proximity to Transportation, Culture, Arts, Dining

Lying directly across the Hudson River from the World Trade Center, 99 Hudson boasts a prime location at the intersection of Hudson and Greene Streets, just steps from the Exchange Place PATH station which whisks commuters to business and entertainment centers in midtown Manhattan and New York’s Financial District. NY Waterway ferries provide service to the 39th Street and Battery Park City terminals. Also, right outside the front door is the Exchange Place Light Rail station which provides direct access to other “Gold Coast” locales.

Downtown Jersey City has fast made a name for itself in the New York Metropolitan social, arts and cultural scene and is bustling with shopping and entertainment venues. 99 Hudson lies a short walk from the pedestrian-friendly Newark Avenue -- a hotbed of dining and nightlife. Residents also have direct access to 1,500 acres of waterfront park and 19 miles of Hudson River biking and jogging pathways.

For more information on 99 Hudson, please visit www.99HudsonLiving.com or call

(201) 371-7782. The building’s state-of-the-art sales gallery is located at 101 Hudson Street, Suite #3602, Jersey City, NJ 07302.

China Overseas America (COA) is a division of China Overseas Holdings (COHL), one of the largest real estate investment and development companies in China, with a global reputation for dedication to quality. The company’s property and related businesses include development and sales of property projects, property investment, planning and construction. The company adheres to the philosophy of “Each and Every Detail of Each and Every Project,” and creates value for customers by precisely managing the entire property development value chain from design and construction, to marketing and customer service. The company’s construction and related businesses have completed over 1,000 construction projects. COHL has been acknowledged as one of the “Leading Brands of China Real Estate Companies” and “China Blue Chip Real Estate Developer” for 13 consecutive years. 99 Hudson is China Overseas America’s first investment in the U.S. market, and will be New Jersey’s tallest residential building.

About Perkins Eastman

Perkins Eastman is an international planning, design and consulting firm that was founded in New York City in 1981. Today, the firm has seven other offices across the US and five overseas. The firm has a professional staff of more than 700 architects, interior designers, planners, urban designers, landscape architects, graphic designers, construction specification writers, construction administrators, economists, environmental analysts, traffic and transportation engineers, and several other professional disciplines.

About The Marketing Directors

The Marketing Directors is a renowned development advisory with over 35 years of experience working exclusively on behalf of real estate developers to design, market and sell residential homes. The Marketing Directors team is a collective of strategic thinkers, market experts and trusted partners. Headquartered in New York with offices and sales teams active across North America, The Marketing Directors has helped clients successfully sell-out hundreds of new developments accounting for more than $30 billion in total sales.

