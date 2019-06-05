ONE PARK LUXURY CONDOS IN CLIFFSIDE PARK RECEIVE 2019 INTERNATIONAL CULTURAL REAL ESTATE AWARD by

CLIFFSIDE PARK, N.J., June 4th, 2019 – One Park, the 14-story upscale condominium in Cliffside Park, NJ was recognized for its design, architecture and development during the 2019 International Cultural Real Estate Awards presented by AREAA and GO ART.

The collection of 204 luxury homes developed by DMG Investments received an award for Global Best Habitation during a ceremony held on April 18th at the China Institute in New York City. Designed by noted architect Architectura, One Park boasts an eye-catching exterior with a glass window wall façade that takes advantage of its unique location atop the historic Palisades Cliffs overlooking the Hudson River waterfront. The building was designed to parallel the fluidity and the natural lines of the rock formations which establish its foundation.

The team responsible for creating the fashionable and contemporary lifestyle that has had tremendous international appeal at One Park is completed by VLDG, a renowned interior design firm which curated the building’s 25,000 square feet of resort-style amenities and merchandised its common spaces with chic furnishings that perfectly blend softened materials such as wood and stone to accentuate its distinct surroundings.

“It’s an honor to be recognized with this accolade which is a testament to the entire team responsible for delivering One Park,” says Jacky He, CEO of DMG Investments. “From everyone on the development side to the architect and interior designer, each member played an important role in creating a modern and stylish residential property that has attracted sophisticated buyers both locally and abroad to New Jersey’s Gold Coast.”

International Cultural Real Estate Awards are held in accordance with Suzhou Garden New York Project and co-hosted by GO ART and Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA). The event brings art and real estate together to foster the civilization of a global city. The Classical Gardens of Suzhou is a series of gardens in Suzhou region, Jiangsu province, China.

One Park features a collection of well-appointed one-to-four-bedroom homes which range from 751 to 2,983 square-feet of elegant living space. The homes are priced from the $500,000s and available for immediate occupancy.

Interior spaces boast expansive kitchens with chef-caliber appliances, the finest fixtures, and breathtaking views. Bedroom suites are calm sanctuaries for rest and relaxation, with floor-to-ceiling windows flooding the space with light. Spa-inspired master bathrooms are adorned with a freestanding sculpted tub, large open shower, porcelain flooring and richly-toned wall tiles.

More than 25,000 square feet of hotel-inspired indoor and outdoor amenities at One Park include Aquatic Center featuring an indoor 55-foot heated pool with sauna and steam rooms, and adjoining outdoor sun deck; private furnished roof deck including dining terrace with grilling stations, fire pits, intimate seating areas and outdoor movie theater. There’s also a state-of-the-art fitness center with private pilates room, squash court, golf simulator, children’s playroom, pet spa and guest suites. The building also offers a 24-hour attended doorman and secure parking garage with a fully-automated Unitronics system. Also expected is a resident’s-only shuttle bus directly into midtown Manhattan.

Three model homes are open at One Park, providing visitors the opportunity to see first-hand its elegant and sophisticated housing styles. For additional information on One Park, and to tour the building and model, please call 201-633-7600 or visit www.OneParkCondosNJ.com. One Park is located at 320 Adolphus Avenue.

ABOUT DMG INVESTMENTS LLC

Headquartered in New York City at 100 Wall Street, DMG Investments LLC (“DMG”) was established in 2013 as the US subsidiary of DoThink Holding Group, a well-known real estate developer in China.

DMG focuses on real estate acquisitions, development and management as well as financing. Leveraging the expertise of a team of dedicated real estate professionals with decades of experience creating and adding value for investors, DMG has amassed a portfolio of best-in-class assets across the US in dynamic markets in New York, New Jersey, Texas, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

