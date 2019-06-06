Forbes Names Valley Health One of New Jersey’s Top Employers by

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, June 5, 2019 — Valley Health System has been named to Forbes’ inaugural list of Best-in-State Employers. The list, which was released today, includes only 72 employers in the state of New Jersey and only eight hospitals or health systems.

“Our goal is to create a workplace where employees feel valued and appreciated,” said Audrey Meyers, President and CEO of Valley Health System.” This recognition is particularly meaningful because it is based on feedback from our employees.”

Employees were also asked 35 questions about work-related topics, including salary, potential for development, and working conditions.

“The most powerful endorsement any company can receive is one from its employees,” said Audrey. “Inclusion on this list is very gratifying.”

