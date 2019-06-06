Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, June 06 2019 @ 10:47 AM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, June 06 2019 @ 10:47 AM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Forbes Names Valley Health One of New Jersey’s Top Employers

    Share

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, June 5, 2019 — Valley Health System has been named to Forbes’ inaugural list of Best-in-State Employers. The list, which was released today, includes only 72 employers in the state of New Jersey and only eight hospitals or health systems.

“Our goal is to create a workplace where employees feel valued and appreciated,” said Audrey Meyers, President and CEO of Valley Health System.” This recognition is particularly meaningful because it is based on feedback from our employees.”


Forbes partnered with the research firm Statista to select America’s Best-in-State Employers based on an independent survey of more than 80,000 employees working for companies employing at least 500 people at their U.S. locations. Employees were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family; participants were also prompted to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

Employees were also asked 35 questions about work-related topics, including salary, potential for development, and working conditions.

“The most powerful endorsement any company can receive is one from its employees,” said Audrey. “Inclusion on this list is very gratifying.”

For more information about Valley Health System, please visit ValleyHealth.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • Forbes Names Valley Health One of New Jersey’s Top Employers
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost