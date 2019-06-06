Applebee’s of Woodbridge Presents $500 Check to Middlesex County Teacher by

Thursday, June 06 2019 @ 08:56 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Last month, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar restaurants owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises announced the winners of their 3rd Annual Above and ‘BEE’yond Teacher Essay Contest. The contest recognized top teachers from school districts throughout New Jersey – as nominated by their students via an essay written and submitted to their local Applebee’s restaurants.

Winning teachers received a $500 sponsorship check to use towards school supplies for the upcoming 2019-2020 school year. Here, Stephanie Ramos, winning teacher from Private Nicholas Minue School in Carteret, NJ accepted the sponsorship check of $500. Stephanie was nominated by her student, Peyton Alice Tidaback. Peyton and her classmates will celebrate the win with their teacher with an end-of-year party at Applebee’s. Doherty Enterprises is committed to giving back to the communities it serves, and each Doherty Enterprises restaurant stays engaged in its neighborhood through participation in community events, donations, sponsorships and fundraisers to help local organizations grow and flourish.

PICTURED: Stephanie Ramos, Teacher at Private Nicholas Minue School

