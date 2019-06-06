Donor Wall Unveiled at Bergen by

“It gives me great pride to unveil this wall as a permanent reminder of the good work done as part of the 50th anniversary,” he said. “Because long after we are gone, these scholarships will remain. We will keep supporting Bergen students. That’s a legacy we can all be proud of.”



The donor wall monument features frosted glass lined with donor names above vibrant acrylic panels that recall the campaigns’ overall branding. The wall stands inside the student center adjacent to the College’s main entrance at 400 Paramus Road.



The $50 for 50 campaign, which took place as part of the institution’s 50th anniversary celebration in 2017-18, won first-place honors among 650 colleges in the National Council on Marketing and Public Relations event/fundraising category for overall execution and excellence.



Bergen hired fundraising professional Ronald Miller to lead the direction and management of the foundation, a separately incorporated 501(c), as executive director earlier this year. Commercial real estate executive and longtime College supporter Dan Foley serves as chair of the foundation board of directors. The foundation has awarded more than 400 scholarships totaling more than $400,000 to students this year.



Photo: Donors found their names etched in glass on Bergen’s $50 for 50 donor wall.

