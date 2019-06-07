Bergen County Donates Refurbished Jeep Liberty To Disabled Veteran by

Friday, June 07 2019 @ 09:33 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Army Veteran Single Mother of Three Children Surprised By County Gift at Paramus Annex

Paramus, N.J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco announced that the County has donated a refurbished 2006 Jeep Liberty to a disabled veteran who is a single mother from Lyndhurst.

“Veterans are an important part of Bergen County,” said County Executive Tedesco. “We are always looking for ways to help our veteran community. Veterans are the reason why we enjoy the many freedoms we have and that is why we will never stop working for them and their families while they serve and after they serve. This Jeep Liberty is just another small token of our appreciation for the service of Patrine Ann Clark in our military.”

Staff at the Bergen County Division of Mechanical Services donated their time to rebuild and refurbish the Jeep Liberty, which the County retired from its fleet of vehicles. Parts Authority – one of the Country’s largest distributors of automotive and truck parts – made a one-time donation of parts to help rebuild the Jeep Liberty at the Paramus Annex, a County facility.

“I was so surprised and am so grateful for this amazing gift,” said Patrine Ann Clark, a 31-year-old single mother who served in the Army for five years. “It is going to change my life. Instead of driving a run-down Toyota, I can now drive my three children to school and to their doctor’s appointments in a much more reliable vehicle. I want to thank Bergen County for this donation. I am so happy.”

Advertisement