Raise Dough for The Community Chest Over Martinis and Meatballs

Friday, June 07 2019 @ 09:36 AM EDT

Proceeds Help People in Need in the Area.

(Eastern Bergen County, New Jersey; June 6, 2019)--Help The Community Chest raise some "dough" at the Martinis and Meatballs Special on Wednesday, June 26. Join the fun at Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza, located at 10 Sterling Blvd. in Englewood, New Jersey.

During Happy Hour from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., bring friends, make new ones, and network. Enjoy meatballs free-of-charge and discounts on martinis and other drinks. Throughout the day, 20% of tracked dine-in lunch or dinner and carry out sales are donated to The Chest. Patrons, groups and businesses are invited to participate by placing their take-out or dine-in orders and telling the server they are attending to support The Chest.

Neighbors Helping Neighbors

The proceeds help The Community Chest meet the pressing issues of people in need in eastern Bergen County. The Chest supports area nonprofit organizations addressing issues of health and mental health, hunger, arts programming, the environment, and volunteerism for approximately 50,000 people in the area. "We invite the community to help neighbors in our community, while enjoying martinis and meatballs. For 86 years, The Community Chest has spearheaded initiatives, supported nonprofits to strengthen our local communities, and responded to emergency situations," said Dr. Wimpfheimer.

The restaurant opens from 11:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. For further information about the event or to RSVP, contact The Community Chest's Executive Director, Dr. Shelly Wimpfheimer, at 201-568-7474. Visit The Chest's web site, www.thecommunitychestebc.org, for more information about this event and the organization's mission and work. Members of the community unable to attend can make a contribution of any size by check made out to The Community Chest, located at 122 South Van Brunt Street, 2nd Floor, Englewood, New Jersey 07631. Donations may be made online on the organization's web site at www.thecommunitychestebc.org/. Donations are tax-deductible, as permitted by law.

About The Community Chest

Founded in 1933, The Community Chest, a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization, has supported local not-for-profit agencies for 86 years. The Chest leads initiatives and supports nonprofits that make our communities stronger and benefit people in need in eastern Bergen County. Each year, The Chest raises funds and allocates them to agencies demonstrating the capacity to provide services to local citizens. The organization also provides coordinating and planning services in its communities, serving as a bridge between agencies and organizations and investing in the stability and quality of the service network.

The Community Chest's Board of Managers is comprised of community leaders dedicated to improving the lives of neighbors in need. People interested in being considered for board membership may contact executive director Shelly Wimpfheimer at (201) 568-7474.

For further information about The Chest, visit www.thecommunitychestebc.org/ or contact (201) 568-7474. Stay updated about the organization’s activities on Facebook and Twitter.

Photo : Martinis and meatballs at Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza. Photo Credit: Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza

