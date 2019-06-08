Woodbury Common Premium Outlets Shows Its True Colors by

Friday, June 07 2019 @ 12:15 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

with Line Up of Promotions, Events in Honor of Pride Month

The luxury retailer outlet will host on-site events, month-long retailer discounts and more during the month of June

CENTRAL VALLEY, N.Y. (June 7, 2019) — Woodbury Common Premium Outlets announced today that it is offering month-long promotions in honor of Pride Month. Additionally, the world-class shopping destination will host a Block Party on Saturday, June 22, 2019, as a way to show support for LGBTQIA+ rights, culture and communities.

All month long, Woodbury Common is offering all shoppers a complimentary Pride Pass, which includes special retailer savings exclusively for Pride Month. Participating retailers include: Barney's New York Warehouse, Columbia Factory Store, Dylan's Candy Bar, Frette, J.Crew Factory, La Perla, MaxMara, Molton Brown, Theory, Theory Men, Tommy Hilfiger and Vince. Visitors are encouraged to stop by Guest Services in Market Hall through June 30 to pick up their passes.

The I LOVE NY heart at the Hudson Valley/Catskills Welcome Center will be colored rainbow for the month, and pride accessories will be available on a first come, first served basis at Guest Services. Additionally, the Hudson Valley’s only Shake Shack location at Woodbury Common has updated its menu to include a Pride Shake available throughout the month of June.

On Saturday, June 22, the Outlets will host a Block Party which includes property-wide retailer activations, a Pride tattoo tent, a DJ, giveaways and the Woodbury Common Treat Trike. Shoppers will also gain access to exclusive in-store specials such as ‘Happy Hour’ at Sugarfina with samplings of the retailer’s favorite alcohol-infused sweet treats, food demonstrations at Le Cruset, and gifts with purchase at Theory Men and BCBG.

Swag bags filled with retailer goodies and Woodbury Common-branded items such as water bottles and sunscreen will also be available along with the Pride Pass on June 22.

“Woodbury Common welcomes more than 13 million visitors annually – from all over the world and every walk of life,” said David Mistretta, General Manager at Woodbury Common Premium Outlets. “We want to show our support for members of the LGTBQIA community and offer them an unforgettable experience when they visit our center. Throughout the month of June, shoppers will be able to take advantage of retailer discounts in addition to our everyday savings of up to 65 percent. Plus, our block party will provide festivities for members of our local community to engage in and show their support for this important initiative.”

This year marks the first WorldPride celebration in the U.S. honoring the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising. Throughout the month, New York City will welcome visitors and residents alike for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

WorldPride is a statewide celebration, with events taking place from Pride on the Beach on Long Island to a special exhibit at the State Capitol in Albany featuring the AIDS quilt, to Pride at the Falls at Niagara Falls with a free concert by the Buffalo Philharmonic, fireworks and the falls lit rainbow. In the Hudson Valley, there will be additional commemorative WorldPride events such as Picnic with the Roosevelts: A Human Rights Celebration in Hyde Park, and NY Pride at the Vineyard at Millbrook Vineyards and Winery.

Visitors are encouraged to sign up for the VIP Shopper Club to receive the latest updates and exclusive offers from the most sought-after retailers. Membership is free. To learn more, visit premiumoutlets.com/vip.

About Woodbury Common Premium Outlets

Conveniently accessed from New York City via the New York State Thruway at Exit 16, Woodbury Common Premium Outlets features 250 stores including Tory Burch, Celine, Nike, Bottega Veneta, Michael Kors, Burberry, Coach, The North Face and more, all at a savings of up to 65 percent every day. Market Hall offers a variety of dining opportunities including Chipotle, Pret A Manger, Pinkberry and more. To learn more, visit premiumoutlets.com/outlet/woodbury-common.

About Simon

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales. For more information, visit simon.com.

About Simon Premium Outlets®

The global Simon Premium Outlets portfolio offers exceptional brands at extraordinary savings through a diverse mix of luxury, designer and homeware retailers. Our Simon Premium Outlets in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico and South Korea are some of the most iconic and productive shopping destinations for residents and travelers including Woodbury Common (New York City), Orlando Premium Outlets, Desert Hills (Palm Springs), Las Vegas Premium Outlets and Wrentham Village Premium Outlets (Boston). For more information visit premiumoutlets.com or follow Premium Outlets on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

Advertisement