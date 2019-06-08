Inaugural Exchange Place Corporate Challenge by

Friday, June 07 2019 @ 04:44 PM EDT

“Challenges” New Jersey’s Companies to Get Fit, Team Up, and Sign Up

Jersey City, May 17, 2019 - Jersey City companies (and beyond) might want to make sure that their employees are dusting off their running shoes and getting in shape—because there’s a brand new race coming up that’s for corporate teams only.

Exchange Place Corporate Challenge will hold their inaugural 5K (3.1 miles) race at Liberty State Park on Thursday, June 13, 2019, 6:00pm. The mission of this new USATF timed race is to encourage companies to use the event as a platform for promoting health and fitness in the workplace, fostering goodwill, and promoting team building among their employees.

“In the corporate world, competition often happens behind a desk,” says Elvi Guzman, the President of Exchange Place Corporate Challenge. “We want to take that company spirit and teamwork outside of the workplace, to an amazing location, where employees can represent their companies and ‘go for the gold,’ literally, as a shared experience.”

The Exchange Place Corporate Challenge is open to all full-time and part-time employees from organizations within the business and public sectors. All participants must register as part of a company team (individuals not associated with a company are not eligible to register), but there is no minimum, nor is there a maximum number of athletes on a team. But keep in mind that the more, the merrier—because there will be team awards given out after the race for the biggest team AND the fastest team!

Early-bird registration for the Exchange Place Corporate Challenge is $40 per participant (the fee goes up to $45 on May 23), and includes the chip-timed race, an official race t-shirt, and post-race refreshments. Registration must be done in advance; race day registration will not be offered.

Hospitality: There are a range of ideal opportunities available for corporate entertainment and team building at the race including tents, food, refreshments, and more. To learn more, click here. https://d368g9lw5ileu7.cloudfront.net/races/race74082-customSectionAttachment5cdce25e936464.77649801.pdf

Doing good. The Exchange Place Corporate Challenge is a 501c3 not-for-profit that supports local and national charities.

Getting there. At Exchange Place, take the Light Rail towards HBLR Bayonne 22nd St and get off at the Liberty State Park stop (just 2 stops).

Weather or not. This is a rain or shine event. If there is lightening in the area, the start of the race will be delayed.

Signing up. To register, or for more information, visit www.exchangeplacecc.com/, call 201-659-3873, or [email protected]

Exchange Place Corporate Challenge is looking for sponsors. To inquire about sponsorship opportunities, please email [email protected]

