Save Latin America, Inc. to Honor Eurice E. Rojas with Lifetime Award for Community Service by

Monday, June 10 2019 @ 12:35 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

(North Bergen, NJ) – Save Latin America, Inc. has announced that it will honor Cliffside Park resident Eurice E. Rojas, vice president of Business Development at Hackensack Meridian Health, with its first-ever Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of Rojas’ leadership and commitment to improving the health and wellness of residents in our local communities.



Eurice E. Rojas

“We are proud to recognize Eurice Rojas for his accomplishments, community advocacy and the positive impact he has made on the lives of so many in our community,” said Antonio Ibarria, chairman of Save Latin America, Inc. “Eurice has a true fighting spirit that has always overcome challenges in his profession and in his life. Countless members of our community have benefitted from his support, and he has made a positive impact on the quality of life for our area.”

Rojas is well-recognized in Hudson and Bergen counties for his work in establishing local partnerships that address community health issues by educating local residents, improving access to care and reducing health disparities. He led the development of Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center’s Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) and has spearheaded the hospital’s year-round outreach programs, including community health fairs, free health screening programs for residents and health education seminars. The New Jersey Hospital Association (NJHA) has honored Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center with its prestigious Community Outreach Award.

“It is an honor to be recognized by our friends at Save Latin America, Inc.,” said Rojas. “Community benefit services and programs are an integral and heartfelt part of our mission at Hackensack Meridian Health. We are extremely fortunate to be surrounded by a wide range of dedicated community partners, including Hackensack Meridian Health team members, residents, businesses, civic community leaders and community and faith based organizations, and Save Latin America, Inc., all of whom are completely invested to improving the health and wellbeing of our neighbors.”

Rojas served as vice president of Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center since 2000, and he is currently the vice president of Business Development for the Hackensack Meridian Health network. In addition to having spearheaded the hospital’s community outreach programs, Rojas has led the hospital’s business development and several service departments, including marketing; public relations, patient transportation, communications, recruitment for all medical specialties, and management of all physician practices employed by the hospital.

Prior to joining Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center, Rojas served in senior executive leadership roles at U.S. Tobacco – U.S. and International Divisions. Rojas earned a Master’s of Healthcare Administration degree from Seton Hall University and a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing Communications from DePaul University. He also serves on the Board of Directors for St. Augustine’s School in Union City. Rojas resides in Cliffside Park with his wife, Norma. They have two sons, Michael and Brian.

About Save Latin America, Inc.

Save Latin America, Inc., is a non-profit 501c3 organization providing educational counseling, health services and to offer extended business and employment opportunities to the Hispanic communities.

About Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center

Advertisement