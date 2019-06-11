Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center Releases Schedule of Upcoming Parenting Classes by

Tuesday, June 11 2019 @ 07:39 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

for New Moms and Moms-to-Be

(North Bergen, NJ) – The following is a schedule of upcoming Parenting Classes at Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center. To register or for more information, please call Robin Petrick, IBCLC, ICCE, Parent Educator/Lactation Consultant at 201-295-4823.

Childbirth Education Series (Two-Day Course)

Cost is $150 per couple. The more you understand about the process of labor, the better prepared you and your support partner will feel. Topics covered include: understanding the labor process, breathing and relaxation techniques to work with your body, the role of the support person, options for pain medications and medical interventions, Caesarean birth, understand your changing body after birth, newborn appearance and procedures after birth. The series also includes a tour of the Maternity Unit.

June Series - Classes on June 8 and June 15, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

July/Aug. Series - Classes on July 27 and August 3, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Sept. Series - Classes on Sept. 14 and Sept. 21, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Oct./Nov. Series - Classes on Oct. 26 and Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Dec. Series - Classes on Dec. 7 and Dec. 14, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Newborn Baby Care Class

Cost is $50 per couple. The class covers the basics of newborn care, starting with the appearance and characteristics of a newborn. Other topics include: bonding, understanding cues, crying, colic, safety measures, health and development, sponge bathing and bathing. We practice swaddling, dressing, and diapering.

June 19, from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

July 24, from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Aug. 24, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Sept. 25, from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Oct. 30, from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Nov. 20, from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Dec. 18, from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Keys to Successful Breastfeeding Class

Cost is $50 per couple. Topics include: the importance of skin-to-skin contact, latching techniques, supply and demand as it relates to breastfeeding, positioning for breastfeeding, indications for breast pumps including a demo, Dad’s role in the breastfeeding relationship, and community resources available post-delivery for breastfeeding assistance. Dads are encouraged to attend.

June 10, from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

July 13, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Aug. 19, from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Sept. 28, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Oct. 23, from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Nov. 16, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Dec. 11, from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Sibling Preparation for Birth Classes

Cost is $25 per family. This is a fun and effective way to teach soon-to-be-siblings (ages 3+) all about babies. Your young one will learn the exciting parts of being a big brother or sister while explaining safety issues like holding the baby properly. To register or for more information, please call Robin Petrick at 201-295-4823.

About HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH Palisades Medical Center

Advertisement