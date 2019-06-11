WILLIAM SHATNER LIVE ON STAGE FOR CONVERSATION AND Q&A by

AFTER A SCREENING OF STAR TREK II: THE WRATH OF KHAN COMING TO Asbury Park’s Paramount Theatre

Sunday, October 6th at 3PM

Tickets Available: www.ticketmaster.com

(Asbury Park, New Jersey - June 10, 2019) Set phasers to stun and beam yourself to the Paramount Theatre on Sunday, October 6th for an unforgettable night with the one and only WILLIAM SHATNER, live on stage. Audiences will enjoy a screening of the classic film “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan” on the big screen, followed by a live conversation with the one and only “Captain James T. Kirk.” A limited number of VIP tickets will be available which include premium seating and a photo opportunity with Mr. Shatner. Tickets start at $39.50 (plus applicable service fees) and go on sale Friday, June 14th at www.aboardwalk.com, 732.897.6500, and the Paramount Theatre Box Office located at 1300 Ocean Drive.



William Shatner will be sharing fascinating and humorous stories from portraying the original Captain Kirk in the “Star Trek” television series and movies, and from his career spanning over 50 years as an award-winning actor, producer, director and writer. Fans will also have a chance to ask Mr. Shatner their question during the audience-led Q&A.



Don’t miss your chance to see a Hollywood legend in this thrill-of-a-lifetime evening. Produced by Mills Entertainment and The Backlot Project.



About William Shatner

William Shatner has cultivated a career spanning over 50 years as an award-winning actor, director, producer, writer, recording artist, and horseman. In 1966, Shatner originated the role of “Captain James T. Kirk” in the television series Star Trek, a show that spawned a feature film franchise where Shatner returned as Captain Kirk in seven of the Star Trek movies, one of which he directed. He’s won Emmys and a Golden Globe for his portrayal of lawyer “Denny Crane” on both The Practice and Boston Legal. He received four more Emmy nominations as well as other Golden Globe and SAG Award nods.



His love of music inspired him to record the critically acclaimed album Has Been. William Shatner’s book, Leonard: My Fifty-Year Friendship with a Remarkable Man, appeared on the NY Times Bestseller list, and his newest book, Spirit of the Horse: A Celebration in Fact and Fable, was released in May 2017. Shatner continues to act, write, produce and direct while still making time to work with charities and further his passion in equestrian sports. He and his wife, Elizabeth and three married children live in Los Angeles.



About The Backlot Project

Created by Mills Entertainment, The Backlot Project brings the most beloved stars of television and film from the screen to an exciting and intimate live setting. Each Backlot Project is interactive and takes audiences behind the scenes as the brightest stars engage in a tell-all conversation with the talents that brought their favorite moments in entertainment to life.



About Mills Entertainment

Mills Entertainment collaborates with top networks, agencies, and licensors to create original, world-class live experiences. With full global distribution and partnerships worldwide, Mills Entertainment takes shows from concept to stage, serving as a complete solution in realizing the vision. In April 2015, Creative Artists Agency (CAA) made an equity investment in Mills Entertainment. Current projects include Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience, Mel Brooks: Back in the Saddle Again, Bring It! Live, #IMOMSOHARD, and Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live! www.millsentertainment.com





About Paramount Theatre

Paramount Theatre, along with the adjacent Convention Hall and the Grand Arcade connecting the two, is one of the most majestic landmarks in New Jersey. Over the years, this historic entertainment venue has hosted legendary performances by Tony Bennett, Rufus Wainwright, and Bruce Springsteen, just to name a few. With a seating capacity of approximately 1,600 guests, the legendary Paramount Theatre offers superior acoustics and stage visibility as well as a unique atmosphere that has been described as being simultaneously grand and intimate. Tickets can be purchased on ticketmaster.com or the Stone Pony box office. For more information about Paramount Theatre, visit apboardwalk.com



The Asbury Park Boardwalk

Asbury Park, which sits 50 minutes from Yew York’s Lincoln Tunnel and an hour from Philadelphia by car, is a city on the rise. In 2017 it has been the recipient of an avalanche of media including being named ‘Coolest Small Town in America’ by Budget Travel Magazine and ’Best Boardwalk in America’ from Bella Magazine. Eater states “Asbury Park has become the hottest dining destination”, one of the ‘Best Place to Travel Worldwide” by Travel + Leisure, “16 Places everyone will be talking about in 2017, by Yahoo, and ’Best Weekend Getaway’ by Timeout, just to name a few.



The Asbury Park Boardwalk offers unique full-scale restaurants and lounges, numerous specialty food concepts, and innovative boutiques that fill 80,000+ square feet of retail space. Madison Marquette brings top tier talent to nationally-recognized entertainment venues on the Asbury Park Waterfront including Convention Hall, Paramount Theatre, Wonder Bar, and the world-famous Stone Pony. A truly thriving musical community, this storied city by the sea enjoys unparalleled historic architecture and a rich history as one of the most famous resort destinations of the 20th century. Explore the Asbury Park Boardwalk at apboardwalk.com

