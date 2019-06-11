Alzheimer’s New Jersey® Releases Schedule of June Community Education Programs by

New Jersey-Based Non-Profit to Host Programs to Support Individuals and Families Impacted by Alzheimer’s and Other Dementias

Roseland, NJ (June 3, 2019) – Alzheimer’s New Jersey, the independent, New Jersey non-profit providing continuous hope and support for those battling Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias in New Jersey’s local communities, is proud to today announce a full slate of community education programs in the month of June.

These programs are designed to educate individuals and families who are being impacted by Alzheimer’s and provide them with the resources to cope with and manage the different stages of the disease. All classes are free and open to the public, however pre-registration is required and available online at www.alznj.org.

Below please find a comprehensive schedule of the June Community Education Programs:

Alzheimer’s 101 –

This program provides a comprehensive overview for anyone looking to learn about memory loss, Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. This presentation is designed for caregivers and attendance is not recommended for persons with dementia.

Flanders, NJ

June 19, 2019 – 7:00 PM

United Presbyterian Church of Flanders

58 Drakesdale Rd.

Flanders, NJ 07836

Conversation with an Expert –

Join Andrew E. Budson, MD Professor of Neurology at Boston University School of Medicine and Associate Director for research at Boston University’s Alzheimer’s Disease Center for an informal discussion of Alzheimer’s disease and caregiving concerns.

Lebanon, NJ

June 12, 2019 – 3:00 PM

Lebanon Reformed Church at Skunk House

188 Maple St.

Lebanon, NJ 08833

Coping with Behavior Changes –Learn why people with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia experience behavior changes, what those behaviors mean and how to cope with challenging behaviors. This presentation is designed for caregivers and attendance is not recommended for persons with dementia.

Highland Park, NJ

June 19, 2019 – 2:00 PM

Parker Adult Day Center – Highland Park

443 River Rd.

Highland Park, NJ 08904



Boonton, NJ

June 19, 2019 – 3:00 PM

Friendship House, St. Claire’s Boonton Campus

130 Powerville Rd.

Boonton, NJ 07005

Communication Tips and Techniques in Alzheimer’s Disease –

As Alzheimer’s disease progresses, people with the disease lose their ability to use words to communicate. Learn how to enhance communication at each stage of the disease. This presentation is designed for caregivers and attendance is not recommended for persons with dementia.

East Brunswick, NJ

June 19, 2019 – 11:00 AM

Alzheimer’s NJ Central Regional Office

197 NJ-18 #308

East Brunswick, NJ 08816

Princeton, NJ

June 21, 2019 – 9:00 AM

Artis Senior Living of Princeton Junction

861 Alexander Rd.

Princeton, NJ 08540



June 27, 2019 – 11:00 AM

Alzheimer’s New Jersey Headquarters

425 Eagle Rock Ave. #203

Roseland, NJ 07068

Safety Considerations in Alzheimer’s Disease

Alzheimer’s disease causes progressive changes in abilities and judgment. As a result, it is important for family caregivers to anticipate potential safety risks. This program provides practical tips on fall prevention, home and medication safety, driving concerns, reducing the risk of wandering and preparing for emergencies.

Westfield, NJ

June 21, 2019 – 10:00 AM

Presbyterian Church in Westfield

140 Mountain Ave.

Westfield, NJ 07090

For more information about Alzheimer’s New Jersey, including support programs and services offered, as well as how to participate in the regional walks, please visit https://www.alznj.org/ or call (888) 280-6055. Updated information on events can be found at https://www.facebook.com/alznewjersey/.

About Alzheimer’s New Jersey

