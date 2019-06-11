Girl Scouts elect 2019-2020 Board of Directors, officers by

RIVERDALE – Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey (GSNNJ) installed new members to the Board of Directors at its Annual Meeting on Wednesday, May 15 at the College of Saint Elizabeth in Convent Station. This annual business meeting allows Girl Scout members to vote on candidates for the Board of Directors and any other council business.

Shanna Jafri, of Englewood Cliffs, was elected 1st vice chair of the board of directors, and Ilan Hirschfeld was elected as treasurer of the board of directors.

Jafri is an attorney experienced in corporate and public interest law. She has been a member of the board since 2016 and has served on the Fund Development and Executive Committees. She also serves as the president of the Englewood Cliffs Board of Education. She was the president of the Englewood Cliffs PTA from 2010 to 2012.

Hirschfeld is the partner-in-charge of the Marcum, LLP, New Jersey Advisory Services group and specializes in marital dissolution services. He has more than 35 years of experience in both public and private accounting. He was recently an adjunct professor at William Paterson University’s Graduate School of Business. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and New Jersey Society of Certified Public Accountants.

Leslie Franklin, Joanne Morreale, and Lisa Torres were unanimously elected as members-at-large by delegates representing 160 communities in northern New Jersey.

Franklin is the vice president of brand marketing at GAF, a privately held global roofing company. Previously as executive director of residential m\Marketing, she led product marketing for GAF residential roofing. She holds an MBA from Kellogg School of Management and BSEE from the University of Illinois.

Morreale is the vice president for the Global Enterprise Applications team at Wyndham Worldwide. She is responsible for leading the applications teams working on new project initiatives for Wyndham associates all over the world. In 2016, she led the Women in Technology mentor circle comprised of 12 women leaders at varying levels of their career dedicated to STEM and has continued to provide one-on-one mentoring to others inside and outside the company. She is also a member of the Women on Their Way Associate Business Group, which is an internal resource group focused on women’s business and community advancement, where she serves as Business Initiatives Committee Chair.

Torres is supervisor of English Language Arts and Social Studies in grades 7-12 for River Dell Regional Schools in Oradell. Prior to that, she taught social studies in the district from November 1995 to August 2014. From March 1994 through June 1995, she taught social studies at Old Bridge High School in Old Bridge. She is a member of the New Jersey Principals and Supervisors Association, Bergen County Principals and Supervisors Association, Bergen County English Language Arts Supervisor’s Roundtable, and the Bergen County Social Studies Roundtable.

Theodore “TJ” Best, of Paterson, and Jessica Jansyn, of Newton, were unanimously elected to the Board Development Committee.

Theodore O. Best, Jr. is a member of the Passaic County Board of Freeholders, having been elected on November 8, 2011, becoming the youngest freeholder in Passaic County and New Jersey.

Born and raised in Paterson, Best got involved in public service at a very young age advocating for funding for recreation and after-school programs as President of Eastside High School’s Student Government. He previously served as a commissioner of the Paterson Board of Education to “help make a difference in the lives of our young people.” After serving a full term on the Board of Education, he returned to Paterson Public Schools as District-wide Anti-Bullying Coordinator, where he is currently employed.

Jansyn is an attorney and partner at Laddey, Clark & Ryan, LLP and represents individuals in both challenging and defending estate administrations as well as guardianship proceedings through litigation. A member of the Board of Trustees with Ginnie’s House Sussex County’s Children’s Advocacy Center, Jansyn was honored by the Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey as the 2015 Elinor J. Ferdon Young Woman of Promise.

Nicole Duca, of Bloomingdale, Alexis Lee, of Hamburg, and Emily Schatz, of Paramus, were unanimously elected as girl representatives to the Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey’s Board of Directors.

Duca is a junior at the Morris County School of Technology. A member of Girl Scouts for 9 years, she has earned the Girl Scout Bronze Award, Girl Scout Silver Award, three Service to Girl Scouting Bars, three Service to Community Bars, a Torch Award, and a Safety Award. Outside of Girl Scouts, she is an honor roll student, a member of the National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society, and Law and Public Safety Advisory Board.

Duca is also involved in the Bloomingdale Butler Youth Club as a cheerleading coach and the Bloomingdale Methodist Church Food Pantry as a volunteer. She is interested in science, volunteerism, and law.

A junior at Pope John XIII High School, Alexis Lee has been a Girl Scout for 12 years. She has earned her Girl Scout Bronze Award, Girl Scout Silver Award and is pursuing her Girl Scout Gold Award. She is a member of the National Honor Society and the English Honor Society and is on the Distinguished Honor Roll at Pope John XIII High School. Lee’s interests include playing volleyball and volunteering for Pass It Along and Project Self-Sufficiency.

Emily Schatz has been a Girl Scout for 8 years and is a junior at Paramus High School. She is very involved in many aspects of music, plays several instruments, and participates in her high school marching band, jazz band, and combo band. She also participates as a member of the school swim team and track team. She is also a member of the National Honor Society, Tri County Music Honor Society, and German Honor Society. In Girl Scouting, she earned the Girl Scout Bronze Award and Girl Scout Silver Award. She is pursuing her Girl Scout Gold Award and hopes to create a mentoring group at school in memory of a girl who tragically died in a school bus accident last year.

Jafri and James McCreedy, of Morristown, were unanimously elected to the Board Development Committee.

An attorney, James M. McCreedy practices in several areas including school law; insurance defense; banking; employment discrimination and labor; collection; personal injury and medical malpractice; environmental; bankruptcy; and real estate. A member of the School Law Committee, McCreedy serves on the Judicial Administration Committee of the New Jersey State Bar Association. He is Chair of the Morris County Bar Association Employment Law Committee and has been a member of the District X Ethics Committee covering Morris and Sussex Counties. Jim is a member of the Morris County, New Jersey State and the American Bar Association. He served on the Board of Directors for the Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey. He currently serves on the Audit and Finance Committees of Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey.

Girl Scouts is the premier leadership development program for girls. In Girl Scouts, girls discover themselves, connect with others, and take action to create positive change in their own communities.

