TD Charitable Foundation Awards Grant to The Community Chest's Partnership for Healthy Eating Initiative

Wednesday, June 12 2019

(Eastern Bergen County, New Jersey; June 11, 2019) -- The Community Chest announces the award of a $5,000 grant from the TD Charitable Foundation. The donation is designated for the Partnership for Healthy Eating, an initiative created to combat rising trends in obesity and diabetes from poor nutritional habits by improving peoples' eating habits and their overall health.

"The Community Chest thanks the TD Charitable Foundation for their generous contribution. The foundation has a long tradition of supporting the diverse communities they serve. Among the areas they support, are working with nonprofit organizations such as The Community Chest to provide equitable health outcomes for consumers," said Dr. Shelly Wimpfheimer, Executive Director, The Community Chest.

The Partnership for Healthy Eating initiative is a new program launched in November of 2018. The Community Chest, the lead agency, launched the partnership in collaboration with Englewood Health (formerly Englewood Hospital and Medical Center), the Center for Food Action, Office of Concern Food Pantry at St. Cecilia Church, Age-The Partnership created a community-based nutrition education program offered to low-income residents of Englewood with obesity and diabetes. During the school year, the Partnership's program provides monthly dinners for residents of Englewood. Groups of up to 100 people are brought together in accessible locations, including community rooms and houses of worship. Residents are invited to participate by area food pantries, the City of Englewood-Health Department, the Federally Qualified Health Center in Englewood, Age-Friendly Englewood and the congregants of the host houses of worship.

The monthly program is volunteer run, with chefs contributing their services and community members participating and undertaking various tasks. Each month, a group of volunteers from companies and organizations assists with welcoming guests, preparing the food, setting up the dinner, serving the meals and cleaning up. On May 15, TD Bank staff volunteered at the monthly dinner held at First United Methodist Church in Englewood.

"We are proud to support The Community Chest's Partnership for Healthy Eating initiative because TD recognizes the connection between health and financial security," said Don Buckley, TD Market President for Northern New Jersey.

Contributions to the Partnership for Healthy Eating initiative continue to be accepted and may be done by mailing a check to The Community Chest, located at 122 South Van Brunt Street in Englewood, New Jersey 07631. An online donation may be made at The Community Chest's website, www.thecommunitychestebc.org/, by clicking the Donate button.

For further information about The Community Chest and the Partnership for Healthy Eating initiative, contact (201) 568-7474.

Photo: TD Bank's volunteers participated recently in the Partnership for Healthy Eating initiative's monthly gathering held at First United Methodist Church in Englewood to prepare and serve nutritious meals to consumers in the area.

Photo Credit: TD Bank

About The Community Chest

Founded in 1933, The Community Chest, a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization, has supported local not-for-profit agencies for 86 years. The Chest leads initiatives and supports nonprofits that make our communities stronger and benefit people in need in eastern Bergen County. Each year, The Chest raises funds and allocates them to agencies demonstrating the capacity to provide services to local citizens. The organization also provides coordinating and planning services in its communities, serving as a bridge between agencies and organizations and investing in the stability and quality of the service network.

The Community Chest's Board of Managers is comprised of community leaders dedicated to improving the lives of neighbors in need. People interested in being considered for board membership may contact executive director Shelly Wimpfheimer at (201) 568-7474.

For further information about The Chest, visit www.thecommunitychestebc.org/ or contact (201) 568-7474. Stay updated about the organization’s activities on Facebook and Twitter.

This contribution supports TD's longstanding commitment to community enrichment through The Ready Commitment, a multi-year platform that actively promotes inclusivity, economic vitality, environmental wellbeing and health, enabling people of all backgrounds to succeed in a rapidly changing world. As part of The Ready Commitment, TD targets CDN $1 billion (US $775 million) in total by 2030 towards community giving in four critical areas: Financial Security, a more Vibrant Planet, Connected Communities and Better Health. Through this platform, TD aspires to create a more inclusive tomorrow -- helping people of all backgrounds feel more confident, not just about their finances, but about their ability to achieve their goals. For information, visit td.com/thereadycommitment.

About the TD Charitable Foundation

The TD Charitable Foundation is the charitable giving arm of TD Bank, America’s Most Convenient Bank®, one of the 10 largest commercial banking organizations in the United States. Since its inception in 2002, the Foundation has distributed over $200 million and more than 19,400 grants through donations to local nonprofits from Maine to Florida. More information on the TD Charitable Foundation, including the online grant application, is available at TDBank.com

About TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is one of the 10 largest banks in the U.S., providing more than 9 million customers with a full range of retail, small business and commercial banking products and services at more than 1,200 convenient locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Metro D.C., the Carolinas and Florida. In addition, TD Bank and its subsidiaries offer customized private banking and wealth management services through TD Wealth®, and vehicle financing and dealer commercial services through TD Auto Finance. TD Bank is headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J. To learn more, visit www.td.com/us. Find TD Bank on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TDBank and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TDBank_US.

