Hackensack University Medical Center Holds 29th Annual Medicaland Dental Staff Scholarship Awards Ceremony by

Wednesday, June 12 2019 @ 07:53 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

“It is our honor and privilege to present these 10 students with a scholarship to help them further their education goals,” said Mark D. Sparta, FACHE, president and chief hospital executive, Hackensack University Medical Center and executive vice president, Hackensack Meridian Health. “I am very proud of our medical and dental team members for their participation and dedication to this scholarship program.”

The Medical and Dental Scholarship Awards program began in 1991 by Michael Petriella, M.D., former vice chair of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department at Hackensack University Medical Center. It was Dr. Petriella’s belief that non-physician team members should be recognized for the work they do and be encouraged to pursue their education. Nearly 300 employees and their dependents have received this scholarship since 1991.

Applicants are judged on their essays, letters of recommendation, transcripts, service to the community and letters of acceptance to colleges, graduate schools or accredited institutions. The awards are funded by dues collected from the physicians of the Hackensack University Medical Center Medical and Dental Staff. In the last 25 years, the scholarships have been named in honor of Hackensack University Medical Center physicians.

PHOTO

The Medical and Dental Staff at Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center recently held the 29th Annual Scholarship Awards Ceremony.

Front Row, from left to right: Fiona Ihde, Glen Ridge, NJ; Claudia Bardellini, Fair Lawn, NJ; Samantha Medeiros, Fairfield, NJ; Andrew Capone, Wayne, NJ; Richard Nierenberg, M.D., senior attending physician, Department of Emergency Medicine, Hackensack University Medical Center; Mark D. Sparta, FACHE, president and chief hospital executive, Hackensack University Medical Center and executive vice president, Hackensack Meridian Health; Sarah Timmapuri, M.D., co-president, Medical and Dental Staff, Hackensack University Medical Center; Lisa Tank, M.D., chief medical officer, Hackensack University Medical Center; Magdalena Spariosu, M.D., interim chair, Department of Behavioral Health, Hackensack University Medical Center; Michael Wilderman, M.D., FACS, chief of Endovascular Surgery, Hackensack University Medical Center; and Han Nguyen, M.D., attending physician, Department of Internal Medicine, Infectious Diseases, Hackensack University Medical Center.

Back Row, from left to right:

Justin Thomas Pyle, Wayne, NJ; Jack Kramer, Ramsey, NJ; Sanjeev Patel M.D., attending physician, Department of Internal Medicine, Cardiology, Hackensack University Medical Center; Michelle Uberbacher, Dumont, NJ; Cristina Cicogna, M.D., senior attending physician, Department of Internal Medicine, Infectious Diseases, Hackensack University Medical Center; Ravi Munver, M.D., vice chair, Department of Urology, Hackensack University Medical Center; Kodi Peters, Bergenfield, NJ; Mark Tanchel M.D., senior attending physician, Department of Internal Medicine, Gastroenterology, Hackensack University Medical Center; and Elizabeth Boateng, Hackensack, NJ. (Not pictured: Sharon Guerrero, Haledon, NJ.)

About Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center

Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center, a 781-bed nonprofit teaching and research hospital located in Bergen County, NJ, is the largest provider of inpatient and outpatient services in the state. Founded in 1888 as the county’s first hospital, it is now part of the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care, which is comprised of 34,100 team members and more than 6,500 physicians. Hackensack University Medical Center was listed as one of the top two hospitals in New Jersey in U.S. News & World Report’s 2018-19 Best Hospital rankings. It was also named one of the top five New York Metro Area hospitals. Hackensack University Medical Center is one of only five major academic medical centers in the nation to receive Healthgrades America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award for five or more years in a row. Becker’s Hospital Review recognized Hackensack University Medical Center as one of the 100 Great Hospitals in America 2018. The medical center is one of the top 25 green hospitals in the country according to Practice Greenhealth, and received 25 Gold Seals of Approval™ by The Joint Commission – more than any other hospital in the country. It was the first hospital in New Jersey and second in the nation to become a Magnet® recognized hospital for nursing excellence; receiving its sixth consecutive designation in 2019. Hackensack University Medical Center has created an entire campus of award-winning care, including: John Theurer Cancer Center, a consortium member of the NCI-designated Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center; the Heart & Vascular Hospital; and the Sarkis and Siran Gabrellian Women’s and Children’s Pavilion, which houses the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital and Donna A. Sanzari Women’s Hospital, which was designed with The Deirdre Imus Environmental Health Center® and listed on the Green Guide’s list of Top 10 Green Hospitals in the U.S. Hackensack University Medical Center is the Hometown Hospital of the New York Giants and the New York Red Bulls and is Official Medical Services Provider to THE NORTHERN TRUST PGA Golf Tournament. It remains committed to its community through fundraising and community events especially the Tackle Kids Cancer Campaign providing much needed research at the Children’s Cancer Institute housed at the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital. To learn more, visit www.HackensackUMC.org.

Advertisement