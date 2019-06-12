Longtime Prof. Earns Lifetime Achievement Award by

Dolce, of Ridgewood, has held many roles at the institution since arriving in 1972, including chair of the social and behavioral sciences department and dean of social sciences. He created the interdisciplinary suburban studies group and has chaired it for the past 15 years. He began his teaching career as an instructor at Monsignor Scanlan High School in the Bronx, New York City in 1963. From 1966 to 1972, he taught at St. John’s University.



Devoting a significant portion of his work to the study and discussion of the suburban landscape, Dolce said “the award is really meaningful because it highlights and focuses on the suburban environment – the lifeblood of the College – which serves the community and the students who attend the College.”



Dolce has also edited or co-edited three books including, “Suburbia: The American Dream and Dilemma” (1976), “Power and the Presidency” (1976) and “Cities in Transition” (1974). He has also published many articles on suburbia, “the middle landscape” and immigration and teaching. His interdisciplinary work has been presented at national conferences, meetings, and panel presentations, such as The American Historical Association, The American Association of University Administrators and The National Education Association.



For his commitment to teaching and education, Dolce was awarded the John and Suzanne Roueche Excellence Award by the League of Innovation in the Community College in 2017, the NISOD Excellence Award for Teaching in 2012 and the Excellence in the Art of Teaching Award by the National Education Association in 2002. Dolce has received numerous awards for his film contributions and civic engagement, such as the CAPE Documentary TV Award (1987), the Administrative Innovation and Team Leadership Award by the American Association of University Administrators (1990), the Radio Public Service Award by the Society of Professional Journalists (1991) and the Radio Feature Award and Radio Enterprise Award (1995).



Dolce has created numerous television and radio programs, such as “The American Suburbs: Myth and Reality” for NBC television, the “American Health Care” for ABC television, “Science and Society: A Humanistic View,” for CBS television, and the award-winning WPAT radio series, “Suburbia: The American Dream and Dilemma.” Many of Dolce’s television and radio programs are now part of the permanent collections at the Paley Center for Media and the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture in New York, the National Archives in Washington, D.C., the Federal Bureau of Investigation Academy Library in Virginia and the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston. He served as host of over two hundred programs of the award-winning WPAT radio series, “Suburbia: The American Dream and Dilemma” from 1989 to 1995 as well as serving as co-executive producer and host of a number of cable television series including, “Black Heritage,” “Suburban Economic Development,” and “Suburban Criminal Justice,” even taping an episode at the White House.



Dolce obtained and directed grants from the federal government, the CBS College Publishing Company, the Tristate Regional Planning Commission and the Harry S. Truman Library for National and International Affairs. He served as a consultant to the Foreign Policy Association, the College Board, the Medici Foundation at Princeton University and the Ingersoll-Rand Corporation.



Dolce earned a bachelor of arts from St. John’s University in 1963, a master of arts from Fordham University in 1966, and doctor of philosophy in 1972. He earned a management development certificate from Harvard University in 1990.



Since 1899, Albert Nelson Marquis, a Chicago publisher, has printed Who’s Who in America. The publication has chronicled the lives of accomplished individuals and innovators from politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Visit www.marquiswhoswho.com<http://www.marquiswhoswho.com> for more information.



