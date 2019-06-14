ShopRite of New Milford Celebrates Grand Opening by

Friday, June 14 2019 @ 02:42 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Supermarket Opened its Doors to Public on June 13th

Keasbey, NJ (June 14, 2019) – ShopRite today announced the opening of its newest store, a state-of-the-art, full- service supermarket in New Milford, New Jersey.

Located at 250 River Road in New Milford, the new store is owned and operated by the Inserra family and their Inserra Supermarkets. The new store features nearly 50,000 square feet of retail space and offers a broad array of groceries containing both private label items, national brands, and daily deliveries of fresh produce, including organic items that are locally grown and sourced from around the world.

“We are committed to bringing incredible value, superior quality and first-class services to our customers,” said Lawrence Inserra, Jr., Chairman and CEO of Inserra Supermakets. “Most importantly, we will continue to support our local community, civic causes and charities that fight hunger and improve lives for those in need.”

With approximately 300 full and part-time associates, the ShopRite of New Milford hosts specialty departments including: A full service ShopRite Kitchen featuring hot bar, salad bar, cook to order grill, and restaurant quality prepared meals and sides; Health & Wellness staffed by a registered dietitian who will provide free nutrition and wellness counseling to customers, associates and the community; and pharmacy with a private consulting office.

The store also features signature Inserra store departments such as a Bakery, Seafood and Patsy’s Butcher with a USDA Prime Dry Aged Beef Cabinet and service counter. The Butcher department is named for Inserra Supermarkets CEO Lawrence Inserra’s grandfather, Patsy Inserra, who was a trained butcher and founded the family’s grocery business.

The Inserra family opened its first ShopRite store in Lyndhurst, NJ in 1954. Since its founding, Inserra Supermarkets has been recognized for its long-held traditions of serving families and being a good neighbor and community member. Following in the footsteps of company founder Patsy Inserra, each generation of the Inserra family has built upon Patsy’s mission to lend a helping hand to those in need. Under the current leadership of Lawrence Inserra Jr., Inserra Supermarkets gives back to the community through a vast range of charitable endeavors, including hosting the annual June Golf Outing for the Carl Inserra Leukemia Fund which will be held on June 17th.



Inserra Supermarkets provides outreach and support within the communities where its stores operate. The company provides support to food pantries and other hunger-relief organizations, hospitals, public and private schools, churches and temples, among many others. Some of the groups the Inserra family has helped include Hackensack University Medical Center and its Tackle Kids Cancer organization, the Diabetes Research Institute, the MS Center at Holy Name Hospital, local chapters of local law enforcement, fire and rescue teams, and organizations dedicated to the armed services and veterans. In addition, Inserra Supermarkets stores take an active role in ShopRite Partners In Caring, ShopRite’s community-based, hunger-fighting initiative, and ShopRite’s Check Out Hunger Program.

The New Milford store joins 23 other ShopRites and 2 Price Rite Marketplaces in New York and New Jersey that are operated by the Inserra Family and Inserra Supermarkets, Inc.

PHOTO/CAPTION: ShopRite of New Milford Celebrates Grand Opening with Ceremonial Ribbon Cutting

ShopRite celebrated the grand opening of its newest store, a state-of-the-art, full- service supermarket in New Milford, NJ with a ceremonial ribbon cutting at the ShopRite of New Milford on Thursday, June 13. The store hosted community leaders, associates and neighbors on Wednesday, June 12, and opened to the public on Thursday, June 13. Located at 250 River Road in New Milford, the new store is owned and operated by the Inserra family and their Inserra Supermarkets. The new store features nearly 50,000 square feet of retail space and offers a broad array of groceries containing both private label items, national brands, and daily deliveries of fresh produce, including organic items that are locally grown and sourced from around the world.

About ShopRite

Advertisement