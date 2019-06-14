ALL KINDS OF NEW MOVES! VETERAN ARTISTS SHARE KNOWLEDGE WITH YOUNG DANCEMAKERS by

Friday, June 14 2019 @ 02:52 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

The Jersey NEW Moves! Fellowships, created by NJPAC and Dance New Jersey, allows young choreographers to mount original works, and learn both artistic and business lessons from leaders in the field

NJPAC

Victoria Theater

One Center Street

Newark NJ

Daniel Padierna-Wallington-NJ, the Artistic Director

Joe Monteleone-Hazlet, NJ is Founder of Monteleone Dance, Padierna Dance Project and a graduate student at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, who is paired with Carolyn Dorfman; dancer, choreographer and musician

Randy James - Tenafly, NJ Classical Indian Kathak dancer Barkha Patel and will paired with Nai-Ni Chen.

Sameena Mitta -Jersey City, founder and Artistic Director of MeenMoves will be partnered with Carolyn Dorfman

Hillary-Marie Atkinson - Livingston, NJ, Founder and director of the New Jersey Tap Fest, who will be partnered with Randy James

Katelyn Halpern - Jersey City, founder of the Kate Halpern & Dancers company and of the Jersey City art space, SMUSH Gallery, who will be partnered with Nai-Ni Chen.

NJPAC

One Center Street

Newark, New Jersey 07102

www.njpac.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722)



New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, N.J., has the most diverse programming and audience of any performing arts center in the country, and is the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey – where great performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the state’s and the world’s best artists while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted more than 9 million visitors (including over 1.7 million children and families) since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents.



