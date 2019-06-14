PREVIEW LEASING STARTS TODAY FOR 235 GRAND IN DOWNTOWN JERSEY CITY by

Friday, June 14 2019 @ 02:55 PM EDT

New 46-Story Tower Features 549 Residences and Elevated Amenities

JERSEY CITY, NJ, June 13, 2019 – Ironstate Development Company and KRE Group have kicked off a preview leasing period for 235 Grand, a new 46-story rental building in Downtown Jersey City.

The Partnership launched the luxe building’s full website today at www.235Grand.com and revealed a collection of renderings that visually showcase its 549 thoughtfully-designed residences and elevated indoor and outdoor amenities. Initial occupancy is scheduled for September. The Marketing Directors has been tapped as the exclusive leasing and marketing agent.

Located just blocks from the Hudson River waterfront, 235 Grand seamlessly unites contemporary design with the neighborhood's vibrant history while placing residents just steps from an array of restaurants, bars, cafes, museums, parks and public transportation. The building offers proximity to NY Waterway and the Grove Street PATH Station with service to Lower and Midtown Manhattan, while the nearby Newark Avenue Pedestrian Plaza -- Jersey City’s Restaurant Row – bustles with food, cocktails, rooftop bars and outdoor community events.

Designed by HLW International, with interiors envisioned by Bentel & Bentel, 235 Grand soars 46 stories into the downtown Jersey City skyline, granting residents dramatic views of Manhattan, New York Harbor and the Statue of Liberty.

A diverse offering of amenities includes a 24-hour attended lobby, state-of-the-art fitness center, barre/yoga studio, resident lounge and numerous co-working spaces. For outdoor socializing and relaxation, the building features a landscaped roof terrace with a swimming pool, movie screen, fire pit, BBQs, showers and Wi-Fi. A playground will keep younger residents entertained, while a dog run creates a pet-friendly environment. The building also offers bicycle and private resident storage and an enclosed parking garage.

The collection of residences includes spacious studio-to-two-bedroom floor plans with light-filled living spaces and upscale finishes. Monthly net rents range from $2,060 for studios, from $2,540 for one-bedroom residences and from $3,680 for two-bedroom homes, with one month free on a 13-month lease.

For more information on 235 Grand, call (201) 613-9235 or visit www.235Grand.com. The Leasing Office is currently located at 225 Grand, Jersey City, NJ 07302

About Ironstate Development Company

Ironstate Development Company is one of the largest privately held real estate development companies in the Northeast. Based in Hoboken, New Jersey, Ironstate engages in the development and management of large-scale mixed-use projects and has a diverse portfolio of residential and hospitality assets. Additional information on Ironstate Development Company is available on the Company’s website at www.ironstate.net.

About Kushner Real Estate Group

Headquartered in Jersey City, NJ, KRE Group is one of the largest privately held diversified real estate companies in New Jersey. It owns and manages more than 6,000,000 square feet of office, warehouse and retail space. It also has a multi-family portfolio which exceeds 9,000 existing apartments, with an additional 7,000 in various stages of approval and construction. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.thekregroup.com.

The Marketing Directors

With over 35 years of experience, The Marketing Directors is the preeminent development advisory that works exclusively on behalf of residential owners and builders to develop, market, and lease residential homes. The Marketing Directors are industry leaders, respected partners, and market innovators. Headquartered in New York with offices and sales and rental teams active across North America, The Marketing Directors has helped its clients successfully sell-out hundreds of new developments accounting for $30 billion in collective sales. www.themarketingdirectorsinc.com

