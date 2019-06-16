Kayak Eco Tours at Liberty State Park by

June through August

10:00 AM - Noon

$20 per person; pre-registration required, Schedule is subject to change

Come explore the natural beauty of the Hudson River Estuary by kayak. Tours will embark from the canoe/kayak launch located at the south side of Liberty State Park near the Park Office and will highlight the local wildlife and habitats of Caven Point.

Trips will run approximately two hours and will include a brief safety and paddle instruction. No prior paddling experience is required, however participants need to be comfortable navigating in relatively deep water. Life Jackets (PFDs) will be provided and are required.

June

Sunday, June 23 & Sunday, June 30

July

Saturday, July 6, Sunday, July 7

Sunday, July 14, Friday, July 19

Sunday, July 21 & Saturday, July 27

August

Friday, August 2, Saturday, August 3, Sunday, August 11

Friday, August 16, Saturday, August 17

Sunday, August 18 & Friday, August 30

Participants must be at least 16 years of age.

For more information about the tour or how to register, please contact the Liberty State Park Nature Center at (201) 915-3400 ext. 202 or [email protected] Space is limited.

