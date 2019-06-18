BERGEN COUNTY OFFICIALS ANNOUNCE PUBLICATION OF FIRST EVER “HOME IMPROVEMENT RESOURCE GUIDE” FOR COUNTY RESIDENTS by

Monday, June 17 2019 @ 09:49 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Hackensack, NJ – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco and the Bergen County Board of Chosen Freeholders are pleased to announce the publication of the first ever “Bergen County Home Improvement Resource Guide” for county residents.

The Resource Guide is a compilation of Bergen County organizations that is especially helpful to homeowners who are seniors, veterans, have special needs, or are struggling financially to make ends meet. The Guide provides comprehensive information on local agencies that offer no cost, low cost, and/or deferred payment services for the necessary upkeep of a home, ranging from simple “handyman” assistance to home modifications.

The agencies included in the Guide are: the Bergen County Home Improvement Program (HIP), the Bergen Volunteer Center, Greater Bergen Community Action, Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County, Heightened Independence and Progress Center for Independent Living, Safely at Home, and Rebuilding Together North Jersey.

According to Gretchen Viggiano, Executive Director of Rebuilding Together North Jersey: “The Bergen County Home Improvement Resource Guide has quickly proven to be very useful for our clients; it is a one-stop-shop to help homeowners find assistance available to help them. The guide was created by the Bergen County Division of Community Development after a meeting of all of the organizations in the county involved with providing home improvements. There are many wonderful resources available and this guide puts them all in one place to assist homeowners.”

Bergen County Home Improvement Program (HIP) Co-Directors Joe Fernandez and John Fusco worked closely with the organizations to create the guide. “We are so fortunate in Bergen County to have several options to help people maintain their homes and it is important for our county’s residents to know what is available to them. “

Bergen County is home to almost a million residents, and many of them own their own homes. Homeownership often entails making necessary repairs or improvements to keep homes safe and in good condition. Many times, though, homeowners find themselves unable to afford critically needed home repairs or improvements. The Bergen County Home Improvement Resource guide is targeted toward the more vulnerable and low to moderate income residents, accordingly.

Advertisement