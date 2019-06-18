PASSAIC COUNTY LAUNCHES RESTAURANT WEEK
(Passaic County, NJ – June 17, 2019) -- The County of Passaic is proud to unveil its inaugural Passaic County Restaurant Week – an annual program that showcases the region’s finest dining options. The celebration will commence on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, and is set to continue through Sunday, June 30, 2019. In collaboration with local restaurants and dining venues, the county is presenting a catalog of limited-time, prix fixe menus for two-course lunches and three-course dinners.
For lunch, customers select one appetizer and one entrée or dessert from a menu of options for $10 per person. For dinner, customers choose one appetizer, one entrée, and one dessert from a list of offerings for $20 per person. Restaurants may also offer drink specials, supplemental items, and other à la carte options at an additional cost. Gratuity and taxes are not included in the prices listed above.
The highly anticipated program serves to engage residents, visitors, and restaurant owners alike over signature dishes. For a complete Passaic County experience, attendees are encouraged to visit nearby shopping districts, parks, and heritage sites. Reservations are highly recommended during this time.
“Get together with family and friends during the upcoming restaurant week in Passaic County, and take the opportunity to visit local shopping districts, county parks, and our historic sites,” added Freeholder Duffy.
Participating restaurants include E&V Ristorante in Paterson, Thatcher McGhee's in Pompton Lakes, Il Palazzo in Wanaque, and Opa Greek Cuisine in Wayne – with more venues being added to the roster.
The 2019 Passaic County Restaurant Week is sponsored by the Passaic County Board of Chosen Freeholders, and is organized by the Department of Cultural & Historic Affairs. For more information, including full Passaic County Restaurant Week menus, please visit passaiccountynj.org/pcrw or call (973) 706-6640.
