New York State Passes Historic Bill to Restore Access to Driver’s Licenses to All

Last night, the New York State (NYS) Senate passed the “Green Light Bill,” which restores access to driver’s licenses to all New Yorkers, regardless of immigration status. Shortly thereafter, Governor Cuomo signed the bill into the law, making New York the 13th state in the country to provide equal access to obtain driver’s licenses for all residents.

Stephanie Park, AALDEF community organizer and DACA recipient, said: “With the passage of the NYS Green Light Bill, my parents will finally have the opportunity to drive to work and to church, and run simple errands without fear.”

The law will go into effect in 180 days, allowing community residents to begin the process of applying for and obtaining licenses beginning in December.

Annie Wang, director of AALDEF’s Immigrant Justice Project, said: “This victory is a testament to the work and resilience of the community and members of the statewide Green Light NY campaign. AALDEF’s work to ensure rights and protections for AAPI and other immigrant communities continues in New York State, as we turn our attention to advocating for the Protect Our Courts Act.” This bill would protect immigrants’ access to New York courts by prohibiting immigration enforcement officers from making arrests in and around state courthouses without a valid judicial warrant or court order.

For more information, contact:

Stephanie Park, Community Organizer

212.966.5932 x223

[email protected]

Annie J. Wang, Director of Immigrant Justice Project

212.966.5932 x213

[email protected]

The Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund (AALDEF), founded in 1974, is a New York-based national organization that protects and promotes the civil rights of Asian Americans. By combining litigation, advocacy, education, and organizing, AALDEF works with Asian American communities across the country to secure human rights for all.

