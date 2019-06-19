Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Wednesday, June 19 2019 @ 07:05 PM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Wednesday, June 19 2019 @ 07:05 PM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

HUNDREDS ATTEND THE 23rd ANNUAL BERGEN COUNTY HOME OWNERSHIP FAIR

    Share

Bergen County Officials, along with the Bergen County Division of Community Development, held its 23rd   Annual  Homeownership Fair on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the Hasbrouck Heights Hilton Hotel. Approximately 400 people attended the event, many of them looking for information on homeownership.  The fair is a one stop event that educates potential home buyers and current homeowners on all the parts of the homeownership process.


About 40 Exhibitors took part in this year’s fair, including local realtors, banks, mortgage companies, credit counselors, home inspectors, and other experts.  The Exhibitors were available to answer questions ranging from how to obtain a mortgage all the way through to the steps needed to maintain and improve a new home once purchased.   Representatives from the Bergen County Homeownership Center were present to familiarize fair attendees with their programs that provide down payment assistance and deferred payment loans for qualified first time homebuyers and deferred payment home improvement loans for qualified home owners.

Hands-on workshops were held throughout the day with topics that included: “The ABCs of Home Ownership;” “The American Dream First Time Homebuyer Program;” “How to Work with a Realtor” (English and Spanish); “The ABCs of Closing on Your New Home” (English and Spanish); “Getting Financially Fit for Homeownership;” The New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency; “Home Inspection;” and “Fair Housing Issues”.

In addition to the Bergen County Division of Community Development, the fair was sponsored by Atlantic Stewardship Bank, Bogota Savings Bank, Cardinal Financial Company, NVE Bank, Oritani Bank Charitable Foundation, Spencer Savings Bank, TD Bank, and Lakeland Bank, along with community support from Greater Bergen Community Action and the Fair Housing Council of Northern NJ.

Pictured from left to right are India Delgado of Lakeland Bank, Bergen County Homeownership Center Director Jacqueline Atkins, Bergen County Freeholder David L. Ganz, Laura Ferrera, Lakeland Bank, Bergen County Community Development Director Robert Esposito, Freeholder Vice-Chair Mary J. Amoroso, Freeholder Thomas J. Sullivan, and Roxanne Camejo, Lakeland Bank. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • HUNDREDS ATTEND THE 23rd ANNUAL BERGEN COUNTY HOME OWNERSHIP FAIR
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost