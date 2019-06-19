HUNDREDS ATTEND THE 23rd ANNUAL BERGEN COUNTY HOME OWNERSHIP FAIR by

Wednesday, June 19 2019 @ 11:16 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Bergen County Officials, along with the Bergen County Division of Community Development, held its 23rd Annual Homeownership Fair on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the Hasbrouck Heights Hilton Hotel. Approximately 400 people attended the event, many of them looking for information on homeownership. The fair is a one stop event that educates potential home buyers and current homeowners on all the parts of the homeownership process.

Hands-on workshops were held throughout the day with topics that included: “The ABCs of Home Ownership;” “The American Dream First Time Homebuyer Program;” “How to Work with a Realtor” (English and Spanish); “The ABCs of Closing on Your New Home” (English and Spanish); “Getting Financially Fit for Homeownership;” The New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency; “Home Inspection;” and “Fair Housing Issues”.

In addition to the Bergen County Division of Community Development, the fair was sponsored by Atlantic Stewardship Bank, Bogota Savings Bank, Cardinal Financial Company, NVE Bank, Oritani Bank Charitable Foundation, Spencer Savings Bank, TD Bank, and Lakeland Bank, along with community support from Greater Bergen Community Action and the Fair Housing Council of Northern NJ.



Pictured from left to right are India Delgado of Lakeland Bank, Bergen County Homeownership Center Director Jacqueline Atkins, Bergen County Freeholder David L. Ganz, Laura Ferrera, Lakeland Bank, Bergen County Community Development Director Robert Esposito, Freeholder Vice-Chair Mary J. Amoroso, Freeholder Thomas J. Sullivan, and Roxanne Camejo, Lakeland Bank.

Advertisement