WATERFRONT LIFEGUARD TRAINING CERTIFICATION OFFERED AT GRAYDON POOL by

Wednesday, June 19 2019 @ 11:37 AM EDT

American Red Cross Lifeguard Training for ages 15 and up. Written exam and physical test required.

June 23 10am - Pre-requisite fitness and endurance test for course acceptance. Must swim 550 yards (open water), 2 min tread water legs only, retrieve submerged object.

The course is 57 hours - must attend all dates. Sunday through Thursday, 8:30 to 11:30 am each day.

June 30, July 1-3, July 7-11, July 14-18, July 21-25 with final practice exams July 29 and 30.

The cost is $350.

Please call the Recreation Office 201-670-5560 or Pool Managers Office 201-670-5500 x7002 with questions.

