The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Wednesday, June 19 2019 @ 07:06 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

WATERFRONT LIFEGUARD TRAINING CERTIFICATION OFFERED AT GRAYDON POOL

American Red Cross Lifeguard Training for ages 15 and up. Written exam and physical test required.

June 23 10am -  Pre-requisite fitness and endurance test for course acceptance. Must swim 550 yards (open water), 2 min tread water legs only, retrieve submerged object.

The course is 57 hours - must attend all dates. Sunday through Thursday, 8:30 to 11:30 am each day.

June 30, July 1-3, July 7-11, July 14-18, July 21-25 with final practice exams July 29 and 30.

The cost is $350.

Please call the Recreation Office 201-670-5560 or Pool Managers Office 201-670-5500 x7002 with questions.


  • WATERFRONT LIFEGUARD TRAINING CERTIFICATION OFFERED AT GRAYDON POOL
