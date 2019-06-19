Better Than Milk® Organic Alternative Milk Beverages Launch Nationwide by

Wednesday, June 19 2019

ROCHELLE PARK, NJ (June 19, 2019) – Better Than Milk®, one of the leading brands in plant-based, shelf-stable powdered Alternative Milk Beverages for more than 50 years, brings refreshing and exciting news to grocery store aisles with the introduction of its Organic Ready-to-Drink Alternative Milk Beverages. Available in five refreshing varieties – Almond Original, Unsweetened Almond, Oat, Rice + Calcium and Hazelnut Rice – all five creamy and delicious flavors are Organic, Vegan, Certified Gluten Free, Non-GMO Verified and free from Dairy, Lactose, Soy, Sulfites, Carrageenan, Cholesterol and Artificial flavors, and are debuting at the Specialty Food Association’s Fancy Food Summer Show in NYC.

Better Than Milk® Organic Alternative Milk Drinks have been overwhelmingly received and will be entering distribution in the supermarket and specialty natural channels this fall.



“Consumers of all ages and lifestyles are increasingly incorporating plant-based alternatives into their diets as part of their efforts to lead more health-focused lives. The plant-based beverages market continues to grow year after year, spurred mainly by consumers seeking lactose-free, dairy-free, and plant-based/vegan options to add to or replace traditional dairy. Better Than Milk Organic Alternative Milk Beverages provide consumers with truly great-tasting premium beverages that are convenient and shelf-stable,” said Steven Grossman, President and CEO of PANOS brands. “With the demonstrated growth and continued momentum toward these health trends, there couldn’t be a better time to introduce Better Than Milk® Organic Alternative Milk Beverages nationwide.”



About Better Than Milk

Better Than Milk is a growing line of dairy free alternatives for consumers with dietary needs, allergies and those seeking a premium plant-based beverage. For the traditional, outdoorsy, allergen avoidance consumer whom relies upon the nutrients of milk without the need or want of a refrigerated or liquid drink, our traditional Better Than Milk beverage powders are an ideal vegan, kosher, non-organic solution. The new Better Than Milk Organic ready-to drink beverages are perfect for modern, on-trend, environmental and health conscious consumers who don’t want traditional dairy milk and don’t want another boring milk alternative with a lot of junk in it to supplement for low quality ingredients.



About PANOS brands®

PANOS brands®, is a consumer-packaged goods company created to manage a unique and defined portfolio of specialty food and beverage brands. "P.A.N.O.S." is an acronym that precisely defines the company’s mission to offer Premium, Authentic, Natural, Organic, and Specialty foods throughout the world. True to its namesake — the ancient Greek word for torch — their portfolio of brands serve as a beacon for consumers who are increasingly demanding a wide spectrum of specialty foods.



Each brand speaks directly to sustained trends in categories such as organic, ethnic, vegetarian, restricted-diet, and gourmet foods. While visiting its booth at the Fancy Food Show, in addition to Sesmark wholesome ancient grain crackers, and MI-DEL cookies and gluten free pie crusts, PANOS brands will be featuring KA•ME, its comprehensive line of Asian food products and NEW ready-to-eat meal kits; Amore cooking pastes and NEW ready-to-eat legumes imported from Italy; Andrew & Everett rBGH-BST Hormone Free cheeses and its NEW protein packed cheese snack bars; Walden Farms line of calorie-free specialties and its NEW Maple Bacon Syrup; Chatfield’s Organic, allergen safe baking bars with its NEW enhanced ingredients and packaging, and NEW Better Than Milk plant-based beverages!

