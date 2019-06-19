Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Wednesday, June 19 2019
Applebee’s of Clark Presents $500 Check to Union County Teacher

Last month, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar restaurants owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises announced the winners of the 3rd Annual Above and ‘BEE’yond Teacher Essay Contest.


The contest recognized top teachers from school districts throughout New Jersey as nominated by their students via an essay written and submitted to their local Applebee’s restaurants. Winning teachers received a $500 sponsorship check to use towards school supplies for the upcoming 2019-2020 school year. Here, Tamara Benc, winning teacher from Lincoln School in Garwood, NJ accepted the sponsorship check of $500. Tamara was nominated by her student, Leah Skepkowski. Leah and her classmates will celebrate the win with their teacher with an end-of-year party at Applebee’s. Doherty Enterprises is committed to giving back to the communities it serves, and each Doherty Enterprises restaurant stays engaged in its neighborhood through participation in community events, donations, sponsorships and fundraisers to help local organizations grow and flourish.

PICTURED L TO R: Dr. Teresa Quigley, Superintendent of Garwood Schools; Tamara Benc, Teacher at Lincoln School; Mrs. Mary Emmons, Principal at Lincoln School
