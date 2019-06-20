It’s not too late to sign up for Celebrate Girls Paterson Summer Program by

PATERSON — Still making plans for your girl this summer? It’s not too late to register for Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey’s Celebrate Girls Paterson Summer Program at International High School in Paterson.

Celebrate Girls Paterson Summer Program is for girls in kindergarten through grade 8 and will be held at the school from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from July 1 to August 16. The cost is $65 per session. Membership fee is $40 for girls who are not already registered members of Girl Scouts. Breakfast, lunch and snack are included. Girls can participate in a variety of activities, earn badges, and attend weekly field trips and sign up for one week or more.

“This offering is a great opportunity for girls to explore their interests, visit local tourist attractions and parks, and bond with other girls their age,” said Betty A. Garger, CEO of Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey. “There are a variety of activities from science to drama, and sports to outdoor games. The program also offers a fun book club to help prevent the summer slide for students.”

Each program week features a trip to one of the following local sites, including Urban Air Adventure Park in South Hackensack, The Lakota Wolf Preserve in Columbia, AMC Clifton Commons Movie Theater in Clifton, Lake Rickabear Girl Scout Camp in Kinnelon, Medieval Times in Lyndhurst, and Tomahawk Lake Water Park in Sparta.

Celebrate Girls enables girls to gain important skills in four areas that form the foundation of the Girl Scout Leadership Experience: Life skills, outdoors, entrepreneurship and S.T.E.M. Daily activities could include nature walks, sports, swimming, biking, arts and crafts, drama, dance, hands-on science activities, and outdoor games. Girls can also work on Girl Scout badges and participate in themed activities.

For more information or to sign up online, visit http://www.gsnnj.org/celebrategirls. For more information about Celebrate Girls, call Charisse Taylor at (973) 906-0072, or Katherine Tejada at (973) 906-0133.

For information about Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey, call (973) 248-8200 or visit www.gsnnj.org. Girl Scouts is the premier leadership development program for girls. In Girl Scouts, girls discover themselves, connect with others, and take action to create positive change in their own communities.

Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey serves girls ages 5-18 in 160 municipalities in Bergen, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Northern Warren counties. Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey serves over 26,000 girls and almost 14,000 adults for a total membership of over 40,000.

