Pascrell Wins $5M for Police Bulletproof Vests by

Thursday, June 20 2019 @ 02:25 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr. (D-NJ-09), co-chair of the Congressional Law Enforcement Caucus, lauded passage in the House of his amendment to increase federal support for the Bulletproof Vest Partnership (BVP) Grant Program by $5 million. The measure brings funding for the program in the House FY2020 Commerce, Justice, Science Appropriations bill to its fully authorized level of $30 Million.

“After both chambers of Congress swiftly approved our bulletproof vest legislation last month, today we took the next logical step to protect our first responders in the field,” said Rep. Pascrell. “By fully funding this critical program, we can continue to ensure that law enforcement officers have access to these lifesaving resources. As co-chair of the Congressional Law Enforcement Caucus, I am proud to champion this amendment today and I thank my colleagues for their support on behalf of police officers nationwide.”

Reps. Pascrell and Peter King (R-NY-02) first introduced legislation to permanently authorize the BVP grant program in April, which was approved by the House just one month later. Soon thereafter, the Senate passed companion legislation and the Pascrell bill was signed into law on May 24.

