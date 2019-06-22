Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Saturday, June 22 2019 @ 12:48 AM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Saturday, June 22 2019 @ 12:48 AM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

STATUE HONORS BERKELEY COLLEGE CHAIRMAN EMERITUS LARRY L. LUING

    Share
Berkeley College unveiled a bronze statue of Larry L. Luing, Berkeley College Chairman Emeritus, during a dedication ceremony at the campus in Woodland Park, NJ, on June 14, 2019. The more than 6-foot statue, commissioned from artists Gillie and Marc, recognizes the vision and leadership of Mr. Luing, and his dedication to the principle that “The Student Always Comes First.” The statue was presented to the College as a gift from Mr. Luing’s sons, Kevin, Randy, Tim and Brian Luing.

Tim Luing, Executive Vice President, Berkeley College, spoke of Mr. Luing’s passion for business and his family’s love of education.

“My father was a visionary. He always looked to the future to guide his path,” Tim Luing said. “He believed that Berkeley’s greatest strength was its people. Many of us today talk about his message that students come first. It is central to our mission, vision and values.”

About Berkeley College

A leader in providing career-focused education since 1931, Berkeley College is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and enrolls more than 7,000 students – including more than 350 international students – in its Master’s, Bachelor’s and Associate’s degree and Certificate programs. Students can study in more than 20 career fields. Berkeley College is comprised of the Larry L. Luing School of Business®, the School of Professional Studies, the School of Health Studies, and the School of Liberal Arts. The School of Graduate Studies offers an MBA in Management online and in Woodland Park, NJ.

Berkeley College has four New Jersey campuses – Newark, Paramus, Woodbridge and Woodland Park. In New York there are three campuses – Midtown Manhattan, Brooklyn and White Plains. Berkeley College Online® serves a global population. For six consecutive years, U.S. News & World Report has named Berkeley College among the Best Colleges for Online Bachelor’s Programs and among the Best Online Bachelor’s Programs for Veterans. The website address is www.BerkeleyCollege.edu.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • STATUE HONORS BERKELEY COLLEGE CHAIRMAN EMERITUS LARRY L. LUING
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost