STATUE HONORS BERKELEY COLLEGE CHAIRMAN EMERITUS LARRY L. LUING

Tim Luing, Executive Vice President, Berkeley College, spoke of Mr. Luing’s passion for business and his family’s love of education.

“My father was a visionary. He always looked to the future to guide his path,” Tim Luing said. “He believed that Berkeley’s greatest strength was its people. Many of us today talk about his message that students come first. It is central to our mission, vision and values.”

About Berkeley College

A leader in providing career-focused education since 1931, Berkeley College is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and enrolls more than 7,000 students – including more than 350 international students – in its Master’s, Bachelor’s and Associate’s degree and Certificate programs. Students can study in more than 20 career fields. Berkeley College is comprised of the Larry L. Luing School of Business®, the School of Professional Studies, the School of Health Studies, and the School of Liberal Arts. The School of Graduate Studies offers an MBA in Management online and in Woodland Park, NJ.

Berkeley College has four New Jersey campuses – Newark, Paramus, Woodbridge and Woodland Park. In New York there are three campuses – Midtown Manhattan, Brooklyn and White Plains. Berkeley College Online® serves a global population. For six consecutive years, U.S. News & World Report has named Berkeley College among the Best Colleges for Online Bachelor’s Programs and among the Best Online Bachelor’s Programs for Veterans. The website address is www.BerkeleyCollege.edu.

