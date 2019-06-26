3M YOUNG SCIENTIST CHALLENGE NAMES SAMHITA POKKUNURI AS 2019 NEW JERSEY STATE MERIT WINNER by

Wednesday, June 26 2019 @ 09:12 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Silver Spring, Md. and St. Paul, Minn. (Monday, June 24, 2019) – 3M and Discovery Education today announced that Samhita Pokkunuri, a sixth grade student at Carl Sandburg Middle School of Old Bridge Township Public Schools District has been named the state merit winner for New Jersey in the 3M Young Scientist Challenge (#YoungScientist), the nation’s premier middle school science competition for students in grades 5-8. The 3M Young Scientist Challenge invites students to submit a short video describing a unique innovation to solve 21st century challenges for the chance to win $25,000 and an exclusive 3M Mentorship.

Out of hundreds of submissions, Pokkunuri rose to the top as one of 20 state merit winners thanks to her passion for science, spirit of innovation and effective communications skills. The budding young scientist has been recognized for her Smart Apparel: A Low-Cost Form of Smart Clothing for Better Patient Monitoring in Hospitals project. Pokkunuri has received special recognition on the challenge website, along with a technology prize pack. In addition to the 20 State Merit Winners, ten students nationwide will be announced tomorrow, June 25, 2019, as 3M Young Scientist Challenge finalists who will advance to the final competition in St. Paul, Minn. at the 3M Innovation Center in October.

“The ‘3M Young Scientist Challenge’ supports young innovators who have demonstrated a passion for science, the perseverance to see their creative discoveries unfold, and a desire to improve the world around us,” said Denise Rutherford, senior vice president, corporate affairs, 3M. “We are excited to recognize this new generation of scientists as part of 3M’s ongoing commitment to STEM-equity and science advocacy for all students. We are really energized to play a part in shaping the next generation of change makers who will lead and mold our future.”

3M has sponsored the 3M Young Scientist Challenge for more than a decade, and the program has produced 11 brilliant winners and more than 100 finalists, some of whom have gone on to give TED Talks, file patents, found nonprofits, make the Forbes 30 Under 30 list, ring the bell at the New York Stock Exchange and exhibit at the White House Science Fair. These young innovators have been featured in Good Morning America, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The New York Times Magazine, Forbes, Business Insider and more.

For more information on the 3M Young Scientist Challenge, including photos and bios of the state merit winners, please visit youngscientistlab.com. On Twitter, follow @3M and @DiscoveryEd and join the conversation using #YoungScientist.

About 3M:

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $32 billion in sales, our 91,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M’s creative solutions to the world’s problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

About Discovery Education:

Advertisement