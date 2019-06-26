PGA TOUR stars Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson officially commit to THE NORTHERN TRUST by

THE NORTHERN TRUST’s two most recent champions announce their plans to tee it up at Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY – Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau and 2017 champion Dustin Johnson have committed to play in THE NORTHERN TRUST this August for the first event of the FedExCup Playoffs.

DeChambeau and Johnson will be joined by the biggest names in the game at Liberty National Golf Club, which gets ready to host THE NORTHERN TRUST for the third time (previously 2009 and 2013). Other notable past champions of THE NORTHERN TRUST include Adam Scott (who won in 2013), Sergio Garcia, Jason Day, Matt Kuchar and Patrick Reed.

This year, the stakes in the FedExCup Playoffs will be even higher when the top-125 players arrive at THE NORTHERN TRUST. With the PGA TOUR’s move from four to three Playoff events, only 70 players will advance past Liberty National, with 55 players going home. Additionally, players are competing for more tournament prize money than ever before –a $9.25 million purse at THE NORTHERN TRUST and an overall bonus pool of $60 million (with a $15 million pay day for the FedExCup champion) are all up for grabs.

Bryson DeChambeau – 5-time PGA TOUR winner

How he won THE NORTHERN TRUST in 2018: After surging to the top of the leaderboard in the third round with an 8-under 63, DeChambeau had a four-shot lead entering the final round. He birdied each of the first two holes on Sunday and then went 2-under on the back nine to post a 69, win his first FedExCup Playoffs event and become the tournament’s youngest winner in the FedExCup era.

FedExCup Rank: Currently No. 25

FedExCup movement this season: Began the season at No. 5 in the FedExCup standings thanks to a win in his first start of the 2018-19 season at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. It was his third win in the span of five starts. Since then, DeChambeau has stayed within the top 30 in the standings.

Best career finish in the FedExCup Standings: 3rd, 2018

Wins this season: Two – Shriners Hospitals for Children Open (PGA TOUR) and Omega Dubai Desert Classic (European Tour)

Fun fact: Bryson is known as the “Mad Scientist” for his unique and extremely scientific/detailed approach to the game – he is the only golfer on the PGA TOUR who plays with single-length irons.

Dustin Johnson – 20-time PGA TOUR winner

How he won THE NORTHERN TRUST in 2017: In one of the most memorable finishes of the 2017 season, Johnson forced a playoff with Jordan Spieth with an 18-foot curling putt on the 72nd hole. He then blasted a 341-yard drive on the first playoff hole – the longest drive of the week at the 18th – taking a line over the water that few players had even contemplated. He followed that drive with a wedge to four feet from 60 yards to win.

FedExCup Rank: Currently No. 7

FedExCup movement this season: Began the season at No. 105 and moved up to No. 8 in the FedExCup standings after his victory at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship. Johnson has stayed inside the top 10 since his victory.

Best career finish in the FedExCup Standings: 2nd, 2016

Wins this season: Johnson won the WGC-Mexico Championship for his sixth World Golf Championships title. He closed with a 5-under 66 for a five-shot victory over Rory McIlroy and his 20th career TOUR win.

History at THE NORTHERN TRUST: Two-time winner of this event (2011 and 2017); has made the cut in eight of 10 starts.

Fun fact: Has his own foundation, the Dustin Johnson Foundation. The foundation removes barriers for youth to participate in the game of golf by providing lessons and scholarships to learn and opportunities to play, and instilling in them the skills needed to contend at their highest level. Since its inception in 2010, the foundation has donated over $500,000 to junior golf.

With less than 50 days to go until THE NORTHERN TRUST begins, here’s a look at the current top 20 in the FedExCup standings, which includes a mix of PGA TOUR stalwarts like Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, 2018 FedExCup champion Justin Rose, 2018 PGA TOUR Player of the Year Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Matt Kuchar and Rickie Fowler, and newcomers like two-time winner this season Xander Schauffele as well as Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay and Tony Finau. The 2019 event is shaping up to be one of the biggest and best ever.

Position Player Points

1 Matt Kuchar 2,287

2 Brooks Koepka 2,198

3 Rory McIlroy 2,195

4 Xander Schauffele 1,817

5 Gary Woodland 1,789

6 Patrick Cantlay 1,658

7 Dustin Johnson 1,631

8 Paul Casey 1,541

9 Justin Rose 1,308

10 Rickie Fowler 1,285

11 Jon Rahm 1,283

12 Chez Reavie 1,272

13 Marc Leishman 1,215

14 Justin Thomas 1,120

15 Charles Howell III 1,107

16 Adam Scott 1,107

17 Kevin Kisner 1,031

18 Tony Finau 1,010

19 Tiger Woods 1,003

20 Ryan Palmer 998

ABOUT THE NORTHERN TRUST

THE NORTHERN TRUST is the first of three events in the FedExCup Playoffs, the culmination of the season-long competition that is the centerpiece of the PGA TOUR Season. Played in the New York/New Jersey Metropolitan area, THE NORTHERN TRUST features do-or-die drama as the top 125 players compete to advance. With strong ties to the essential elements of New York culture, the event is a celebration of food, lifestyle, the very best golfers on the PGA TOUR and a fan experience that is unmatched. Many of the world’s top players have won THE NORTHERN TRUST including Sergio Garcia, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Matt Kuchar, Patrick Reed, Dustin Johnson and 2018 champion Bryson DeChambeau, who captured a four-stroke victory and became the tournament’s youngest winner in the FedExCup era. Since the tournament’s inception in 1967, THE NORTHERN TRUST has generated nearly $50 million for New York/New Jersey Metropolitan-area charities.

ABOUT NORTHERN TRUST

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has offices in the United States in 19 states and Washington, D.C., and 23 international locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of March 31, 2019, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$10.9 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.2 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit northerntrust.com or follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/disclosures.

