BERGEN COUNTY GRADUATES RECEIVE DIPLOMAS FROM BERKELEY COLLEGE by

Wednesday, June 26 2019 @ 05:44 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Graduates from Bergen County, NJ, were awarded diplomas at the 2019 Berkeley College Commencement ceremony, held on May 10, 2019, at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. The average age of the Berkeley College undergraduate receiving an award is 28 years. Just under 39 percent of the graduates entered Berkeley as first time, full-time students; and 84 percent identify as minorities.

“Every one of us at the Berkeley College Commencement ceremony shared the pride of these graduates because we know the difference a college degree will make in their futures, and how the upward mobility of these graduates will impact future generations,” said Michael J. Smith, President of Berkeley College.

The following graduates from Bergen County were awarded diplomas from Berkeley College:

- Adriel Abad of Paramus, Associate in Applied Science in Justice Studies – Criminal Justice

- Jessica Anaya* of Paramus, Associate in Applied Science in Medical Assistant

- Tyler Bisig of Oradell, Bachelor of Science in Justice Studies – Criminal Justice

- Lauren Chester of Paramus, Surgical Processing Technician Certificate

- Julia Dellosa of Paramus, Medical Assistant Certificate

- Brian Fung of River Edge, Bachelor of Science in Information Technology Management

- Radmila Iloska of Paramus, Bachelor of Business Administration in International Business

- Raymond Kassas*+ of Paramus, Bachelor of Science in National Security

- Alexander Verdaguer of Paramus, Bachelor of Business Administration in Health Services Management

The Berkeley College Class of 2019 reflects a diverse population from all walks of life. Many are the first in their families to earn college degrees. Others are not native English-speaking.

Berkeley College graduates join a network of more than 60,000 alumni and receive lifetime career assistance for as long as the college operates. Berkeley College offers a career-focused educational experience with students able to take advantage of traditional classes and online education.

A leader in providing career-focused education since 1931, Berkeley College is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and enrolls more than 7,000 students – including more than 350 international students – in its Master’s, Bachelor’s, and Associate’s degree and Certificate programs. Students can study in more than 20 career fields. Berkeley College is comprised of the Larry L. Luing School of Business®, the School of Professional Studies, the School of Health Studies and the School of Liberal Arts. The School of Graduate Studies offers an MBA in Management online and in Woodland Park, NJ.

Berkeley College has four New Jersey campuses – Newark, Paramus, Woodbridge and Woodland Park. In New York there are three campuses – Midtown Manhattan, Brooklyn and White Plains. Berkeley College Online® serves a global population. For five consecutive years, U.S. News & World Report has named Berkeley College among the Best Colleges for Online Bachelor’s Programs and among the Best Online Bachelor’s Programs for Veterans. The website address is www.BerkeleyCollege.edu.

* Denotes students graduating with honors

+ Denotes graduates of the Honors Program, a selective interdisciplinary and seminar-based educational opportunity offered to a limited number of high-achieving students

