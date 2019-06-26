Cushman & Wakefield Inks First N.J. Lease for WowMoms World by

New 6,200 SF Paramus Location Marks Family Wellness Concept’s Foray into Garden State

PARAMUS, N.J., June 26, 2019 – Cushman & Wakefield has inked a 6,200-square-foot lease with wellness concept WowMoms World at 154 Route 4 West in Paramus, N.J., representing the Canadian-based franchise’s first location in the Garden State. Retail leasing specialists David Townes and Alana Friedman, based in the commercial real estate services firm’s East Rutherford, N.J. office, represented both the landlord and tenant in the transaction.

“Paramus is arguably one of the best retail locations within one of the strongest retail markets in the entire country,” said Friedman. “Additionally, this marketplace serves a large population of young and growing families which makes WowMoms World a great fit and a welcome new addition for area residents.” WowMoms World is expected to open in fall 2019.

WowMoms World is a multifunctional center combining the best of both worlds: a relaxation area for parents and a stimulating environment for children. Facilities offer open play for preschoolers, parent-and-child yoga and fitness classes, a healthy café with a variety of organic options and flotation therapy for infants. Locations also host children’s birthday parties and offer massage therapy services.

154 Route 4 West is a free-standing retail asset with 95 feet of frontage along Route 4. Situated in the heart of a highly sought-after Bergen County retail corridor, the 1.7-acre site is easily accessible to Route 17 and the Garden State Parkway, and adjacent to Westfield Garden State Plaza. The property offers ample on-site parking, unparalleled visibility, high daily traffic counts and strong demographics. It serves a growing residential population of 617,900 within a five-mile radius with a daytime population of more than 573,000 people within those same five miles.

One divisible, 8,000-square-foot retail space – the balance of the building in which WowMoms World will be located – remains available at the property.

Cushman & Wakefield’s East Rutherford-based New Jersey retail team provides comprehensive, integrated real estate services for retail occupiers, landlords and investors – marketing properties, aligning brands to opportunities and providing clients with intelligence for smart decision-making. This includes serving as strategic advisors for tenants, whether they have a single request or require a full market entry plan, and as long-term partners for owners looking to market and tenant their properties for maximum performance.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 51,000 employees in 400 offices and 70 countries. In 2018, the firm had revenue of $8.2 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

