SUMMERTIME PAINT & SIP Art Class Lead by Englewood’s Local Artist The Jahz & The Michelles by

Wednesday, June 26 2019 @ 05:48 PM EDT

Saturday, July 13, 2019

4PM to 9PM

Crowne Plaza Hotel

401 South Van Brunt Street

Englewood, New Jersey

$30.00

To Register: Eventbrite.com

(Englewood, New Jersey – June 26, 2019) The Crowne Plaza Hotel in Englewood, New Jersey is hosting a Summertime Paint & Sip on Saturday, July 13th from 4PM- 9PM. The art class will be led by Jahz “The Painting Emcee” a locally based artist from Englewood whose current artwork is on display throughout the lobby of The Crowne Plaza Hotel. The theme of this Paint & Sip is Butterflies. No painting experience is necessary, this is open to the general public. Limited seats are available; participants are encouraged to sign up early on Eventbrite.com. The $30.00 fee will cover the use of art supplies and includes complimentary refreshments and snacks. The Blue City Grille menu and beverages are available for purchase. The Crowne Plaza will be giving away promotional items.

About the Crowne Plaza® Englewood

Part of the IHG® global portfolio, the Crowne Plaza® Hotel in Englewood has 194 rooms. The recently renovated guest rooms are designed for productivity and relations with floor-to-ceiling windows, spacious workstations, hi-speed Wi-Fi and luxurious bedding with modern décor. There is 5,000 sq. ft. of flexible meeting and event space can satisfy all needs, our in-house event planner and Executive Chef will assist with producing a memorable event. Blue City Grill is located within the lobby serving Breakfast from 6:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m, Monday through Friday and 7:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., Saturday & Sunday and Dinner from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. and the Blue City Grill Bar & Lounge serves from 5 p.m. – 12 a.m. The Crowne Plaza® Englewood is located at 401 South Van Brunt Street in Englewood, N.J. 201.871.2020 or visit www.ihg.com.

About the Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts Brand

Part of the IHG® global portfolio, the Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts brand has more than 410 locations around the world. The Crowne Plaza brand is dedicated to making business travel work for the modern business traveler. IHG is investing in the brand with the Crowne Plaza Accelerate plan which is a multi-year $200 million brand transformation in the Americas region. The plan ensures that the Crowne Plaza brand will remain at the forefront of the new way of doing business with design-led, culturally-relevant and technology-enabled solutions. For more information about the Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts brand, visit www.crowneplaza.com. Connect with us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/crowneplaza, Facebook: www.Facebook.com/crowneplaza and Instagram: www.instagram.com/crowneplaza.

