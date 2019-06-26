Stop & Shop Seeking to Fill 1,250 Part-Time Jobs Across New York City, Long Island and New Jersey by

Brand Looks to Deliver an Even Better In-Store Experience for Local Shoppers

Purchase, NY (June 26, 2019) – Stop & Shop is looking to fill more than 1,200 part-time jobs across the New York Metro area. The 1,250 available positions include part-time opportunities in the bakery, deli, grocery, produce, seafood and meat departments.

There are also openings on the night crew, as well as for cashiers, porters and baggers with a total of 520 openings in New Jersey, 390 on Long Island and 340 in New York City. The brand is looking to add an additional 7-8 associates per store as it strives to improve the in-store experience for customers and provide even better service in area communities.

“I started in grocery more than 30 years ago as part-time cashier,” said Stop & Shop Senior Vice President of Sales and Operations Bob Yager. “These aren’t just part-time jobs; they are the building blocks to a rewarding career with a company that values people and hard work.”

The part-time positions provide for 12-28 hours of work each week. Part-time employees receive competitive pay, paid training, flexible schedules, a company discount, paid time off and career advancement opportunities. Cashiers, baggers and porters must be at least 16 years old; the other positions require applicants to be 18 years of age.

Stop & Shop fills 80% of its open positions by promoting from within. Stop & Shop prides itself on being an inclusive workplace, believing diverse people, ideas and experiences make Stop & Shop a better, more interesting place to work.

Interested applicants can apply online at https://stopandshop.reidsystems.com.

