US Migrant Protection Protocols Should Be Immediately Reversed

Wednesday, June 26 2019 @ 05:59 PM EDT

New York, June 26, 2019 – A photo of a Salvadoran father and daughter who died in an attempt to reach the United States is a shocking reminder of the impact of violence in Central America, and the lethal impact of U.S. policies like the Migration Protection Protocols (MPP).

The Trump Administration's widespread use of MPP along the border forces vulnerable families to wait for months in unsafe conditions. This policy should be rescinded immediately.

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) currently provides humanitarian assistance to asylum seekers on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border, and in Central America.

Rowan Cody, Emergency Deputy Field Director (Mexico) –

“U.S. policy is putting people in danger and lives at risk. The Migrant Protection Protocols should be reversed, and the United States should take action to address the root causes of Central American violence and displacement.”

Jenn Piatt, Senior Director, Refugee Resettlement and Asylum Policy and Advocacy –

“America’s role here should be to save lives, not put them at further risk.

“This shameful policy position of the Trump Administration is wholly unaligned with what we have seen in our offices across the United States. At the border and beyond, communities’ desire to represent the traditional posture of welcome is readily apparent in our volunteers, our staff, and local leaders.”

The IRC is the only INGO working in the returnee reception site and with at-risk individuals as they return to El Salvador. There, the IRC has assisted thousands of vulnerable people, including women, girls and members of the LGBTQ community with cash relief, key connections to services for health, shelter and mental health services. In addition to response efforts in California and Texas, the IRC’s humanitarian response in Arizona has served more than 4,000 asylum seeking families.

In March, IRC conducted an assessment in Nogales, Juarez, and Nuevo Laredo. Over 200 shelter-based families in Mexico revealed their fears. Children are reported to be at risk from kidnapping, gang recruitment and violence, sexual abuse as well as physical violence - in particular when they are in transit or in the border town. As of June 8, it was reported that approximately 10,393 who had been returned to Mexico under MPP.

About the IRC

The International Rescue Committee responds to the world’s worst humanitarian crises, helping to restore health, safety, education, economic wellbeing, and power to people devastated by conflict and disaster. Founded in 1933 at the call of Albert Einstein, the IRC is at work in over 40 countries and 26 offices across the U.S. helping people to survive, reclaim control of their future, and strengthen their communities. Learn more at www.rescue.org and follow the IRC on Twitter & Facebook.

