Applebee's Locations in New Jersey Celebrate 4th of July with Special Discount for Kids

Wednesday, June 26 2019 @ 06:10 PM EDT

Neighborhood Grill & Bar to Commemorate Independence Day with Kids Eat Free Promotion

Allendale, NJ (June, 2019) – Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar® is inviting families throughout New Jersey to visit their neighborhood location and celebrate Independence Day with a special Kids Eat Free promotion.*

Families who dine-in at their local Applebee’s on Thursday, July 4th and mention this offer will receive a free kids’ meal with the purchase of an adult entrée. Children 12 years and under can choose from a variety of entrées from the Applebee’s Kids’ Menu, including cheesy quesadillas and crunchy chicken tenders. Each kids’ meal will also be accompanied by the choice of a side dish and either milk or soda to drink.*

“We are excited to have local families celebrate this important national holiday together at our restaurants,” said Kevin Coughlin, director of operations, Applebee’s of New Jersey. “We are looking forward to celebrating our nation’s history together, offering a fun promotion for kids, and kicking off the month of July together!”

The 4th of July Kids Eat Free promotion is available at Applebee’s locations owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises in New Jersey, including Brick, Bridgewater, Butler, Clark, Clifton, Edison, Flemington, Garfield, Hackensack, Hackettstown, Hillsborough, Howell, Jersey City, Jersey Gardens, Kearny, Lacey, Linden, Manahawkin, Manalapan, Manchester, Middletown, Milltown, Mt. Olive, Newark, Newton, North Bergen, Northvale, Ocean, Paramus, Parsippany, Phillipsburg, Piscataway, Rockaway, Tinton Falls, Totowa, Union, and Wall.

*This Kids Eat Free special will be available at Applebee’s locations owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises throughout the day only on Thursday, July 4.

*This promotion consists of one free kids entrée with the purchase of one adult entrée.

*This offer is available for dine-in guests only.

*Limited to two children per adult.

*Cannot be combined with any other offer.

About Applebee’s®

Applebee's Grill & Bar brings together a lively bar & grill experience offering hand-crafted drinks and craveable, simple, American food with flare featuring vibrant flavors and real, fresh ingredients. All Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to serving their communities and offering the best in food and drinks with neighborly, genuine service. With more than 2,000 locations in 49 states, Guam, Puerto Rico and 15 countries, Applebee's is one of the world's largest casual dining brands. Applebee's restaurants are franchised by DineEquity Inc.'s (NYSE: DIN) subsidiary, Applebee's Franchisor LLC and its affiliates.

About Doherty Enterprises, Inc.

