Applebee’s Locations in New Jersey Celebrate 4th of July with Special Discount for Kids
Neighborhood Grill & Bar to Commemorate Independence Day with Kids Eat Free Promotion
Allendale, NJ (June, 2019) – Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar® is inviting families throughout New Jersey to visit their neighborhood location and celebrate Independence Day with a special Kids Eat Free promotion.*
Families who dine-in at their local Applebee’s on Thursday, July 4th and mention this offer will receive a free kids’ meal with the purchase of an adult entrée. Children 12 years and under can choose from a variety of entrées from the Applebee’s Kids’ Menu, including cheesy quesadillas and crunchy chicken tenders. Each kids’ meal will also be accompanied by the choice of a side dish and either milk or soda to drink.*
“We are excited to have local families celebrate this important national holiday together at our restaurants,” said Kevin Coughlin, director of operations, Applebee’s of New Jersey. “We are looking forward to celebrating our nation’s history together, offering a fun promotion for kids, and kicking off the month of July together!”
The 4th of July Kids Eat Free promotion is available at Applebee’s locations owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises in New Jersey, including Brick, Bridgewater, Butler, Clark, Clifton, Edison, Flemington, Garfield, Hackensack, Hackettstown, Hillsborough, Howell, Jersey City, Jersey Gardens, Kearny, Lacey, Linden, Manahawkin, Manalapan, Manchester, Middletown, Milltown, Mt. Olive, Newark, Newton, North Bergen, Northvale, Ocean, Paramus, Parsippany, Phillipsburg, Piscataway, Rockaway, Tinton Falls, Totowa, Union, and Wall.
*This Kids Eat Free special will be available at Applebee’s locations owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises throughout the day only on Thursday, July 4.
*This promotion consists of one free kids entrée with the purchase of one adult entrée.
*This offer is available for dine-in guests only.
*Limited to two children per adult.
*Cannot be combined with any other offer.
About Applebee’s®
Applebee's Grill & Bar brings together a lively bar & grill experience offering hand-crafted drinks and craveable, simple, American food with flare featuring vibrant flavors and real, fresh ingredients. All Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to serving their communities and offering the best in food and drinks with neighborly, genuine service. With more than 2,000 locations in 49 states, Guam, Puerto Rico and 15 countries, Applebee's is one of the world's largest casual dining brands. Applebee's restaurants are franchised by DineEquity Inc.'s (NYSE: DIN) subsidiary, Applebee's Franchisor LLC and its affiliates.
About Doherty Enterprises, Inc.Established in 1985, Doherty Enterprises, Inc. is recognized as the 59th largest privately-held business in the New York Metro area by Crain’s Business and the 15th largest franchisee in the United States as ranked in the Restaurant Finance Monitor, operating six restaurant concepts including: Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, Panera Bread, Chevys Fresh Mex, Quaker Steak & Lube and two of its own concepts, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub and Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas. In 2018, Nation’s Restaurant News ranked Doherty Enterprises as the 77th largest Foodservice revenue company in the United States. To date, Doherty Enterprises owns and operates over 150 restaurants in northern, southern and central New Jersey, on Long Island, as well as locations throughout Queens, Brooklyn, Staten Island and sections of Florida and Georgia. The Doherty vision is to be the “Best Food Service Company in the Communities We Serve” and its mission is to “Wow Every Guest Every Time, Wow Our People, Wow Our Communities and Wow Our Suppliers.” (www.DohertyInc.com).
