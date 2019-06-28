Being a Good Friend Wins a Leonia High School Senior a Scholarship by

Thursday, June 27 2019 @ 09:28 AM EDT

(Hackensack, New Jersey; June 21, 2019) -- Friendship and being a good friend to others is important. The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation's (NNJCF) The Class of 1964 Ralph Gregg Memorial Scholarship Fund announces Leonia High School senior Ethan Edelman of Leonia, New Jersey as its 2019 recipient.

The NNJCF donor advised fund memorializes Leonia High School 1964 classmate Ralph Gregg. Edelman received the fourteenth Ralph Gregg Memorial Scholarship Fund award at the Leonia High School Senior Awards Ceremony in Leonia, New Jersey.

Friendship Matters

The $1,000 scholarship award is given to a student seeking to further his or her education, who is also a member of an athletic team, holds a B grade point average or better, and demonstrates some financial need. "Most importantly, the recipient must demonstrate the ability to relate to everyone, be a true friend, and be humorous. We take pride in the Ralph Gregg scholarship being different because its main focus is not on academics or athletics but on friendship and being a great classmate. Frequently, this is the only scholarship our recipient receives," explained presenter Doug Bauer.

"I wouldn't have been able to achieve the great things I did in high school, if it were not for the amazing friends who have supported me along the way. I was delighted to be recognized for my friendship in receiving this scholarship, but I feel the real award goes to everyone else; the real award goes to all of my friends who have stuck by me throughout these four years at Leonia High School," said Edelman.

Throughout his high school years, Edelman assumed several leadership positions, including serving on the executive council as treasurer and being named captain of the soccer team, both during his senior year. His athletic record includes playing on the Leonia High School varsity soccer team for four years and three years on the varsity track and field. He also played club soccer with Blau Weiss Gottschee FC and the NJ Stallions Academy and was awarded the team's most valuable player this year and recognized as First Team All-League.

Music was also a prominent part of his extracurricular activities. He performed with the high school band, the Jazz Ensemble, and the Wind Ensemble, as well as the Men's and the Chamber Choirs. A member of the DECA chapter for four years, Edelman attended the international convention twice during his sophomore and senior years and worked with a local business to improve its corporate social responsibility and customer service. This fall, he plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh and major in radio, television and film.

Edelman and the namesake of the scholarship, Ralph Gregg, shared an interest in a local Leonia park. "Ralph spent almost every summer day with his buddies playing at Wood Park. Ethan spent the last two years working as a counselor in the summer camp held there," explained Bauer.

Philanthropic Opportunities

During its 21st year, the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation serves the community by offering a comprehensive menu of philanthropic opportunities. The NNJCF, a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization based in Hackensack, New Jersey, focuses primarily on education, public health, civic engagement, arts, philanthropy, and the environment. Donor-advised funds, tax-saving annuities, and trust options provide donors with flexible, efficient, and tax-effective ways to ensure their charitable giving has maximum impact.

“When establishing a donor-advised fund, donors create a legacy of charitable giving by recommending grants to causes of interest or in honor of a deceased loved one. They can also name successors to continue the giving beyond their lifetime. Tax benefits also exist. All contributions to donor-advised funds are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law," said Danielle De Laurentis, Associate Director, Northern New Jersey Community Foundation.

For further information about the NNJCF, The Class of 1964 Ralph Gregg Memorial Scholarship Fund, or to set up a charitable fund, call 201-568-5608 or send an e-mail to [email protected]

About NNJCF

Founded in 1998, the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation (NNJCF), a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization based in Hackensack, New Jersey, focuses primarily on civic engagement, education, public health, the environment, philanthropy, and the arts. The NNJCF works with local governments, school districts, businesses, non-profit organizations, and citizen groups in Northern New Jersey to improve community life. The Foundation's partners identify and resolve regional problems and opportunities by talking and learning from each other and sharing ideas, best practices, services, and resources.

For more information, visit www.nnjcf.org, send an email to [email protected], or call (201) 568-5608. Follow the NNJCF on Facebook at Northern NJ Community Foundation/ArtsBergen and Twitter @NNJCF.

