Valley Receives Highest Recognition for Cardiac Resuscitation

Thursday, June 27 2019 @ 10:06 AM EDT

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, June 21, 2019 — For the second consecutive year, The Valley Hospital has received the Get With The Guidelines®-Resuscitation Gold Award for implementing specific quality improvement measures outlined by the American Heart Association for the treatment of adult patients who suffer cardiac arrests in the hospital.

The Get With The Guidelines-Resuscitation program provides the most up-to-date, research-based guidelines for treatment of in-hospital cardiac arrests, which includes protocols for patient safety, medical emergency team response, effective and timely resuscitation (CPR) and post-resuscitation care. Hospitals that have been recognized with the Gold Award have implemented these quality measures for two or more consecutive years.



“Valley is proud to once again receive the Get With The Guidelines-Resuscitation Gold Award,” said Audrey Meyers, President and CEO of The Valley Hospital and Valley Health System. “We arededicated to helping our patients achieve the best possible outcomes by following these evidence-based clinical guidelines to ensure safe and efficient care.”

“We are pleased to recognize Valley for their commitment in following these guidelines,” said Lee H. Schwamm, M.D., national chairperson of the Quality Oversight Committee and Executive Vice Chair of Neurology, Director of Acute Stroke Services at Massachusetts General Hospital. “Shortening the time to effective resuscitation and maximizing post-resuscitation care is critical to patient survival.”

According to the American Heart Association, more than 200,000 adults and children have an in-hospital cardiac arrest each year.

Valley is an affiliate of the Cleveland Clinic's Heart & Vascular Institute. To learn more about Valley’s cardiac surgery services, please visit https://www.valleyhealth.com/services/cardiac-surgery.

