“MUSIC AT THE BARN” FREE CONCERT SERIES BEGINS WITH BLACK LACE BLUES by

Wednesday, July 03 2019 @ 02:46 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

ON SUNDAY, JULY 28 AT THE WORTENDYKE BARN, PARK RIDGE

Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco and the Board of Chosen Freeholders invite the public to attend a free music concert featuring Black Lace Blues on Sunday, July 28, from 4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at the Wortendyke Barn Museum, a County Historic Site, in Park Ridge, NJ.

Limited seating is available; people are welcome to bring chairs/blankets. The barn will open to visitors an hour before the concert and during intermission.

Check out some great live blues with the tri-state area’s popular Black Lace Blues. A blues band at its core- influenced by rock, funk, and reggae covering the classics as well as some originals. Formed in 2006 by Bruce Tyler, the band members include: Bruce Tyler (Leader/Founder/Drummer), Brian Feldman (Music Director/Guitar/Lead Vocals), Max McMahon (Bass), Larry 'The Lip' Lipscultz (Harmonica), Hilly Ephros (Keyboards). Some of the band’s musical heroes include Robert Johnson, B.B. King, John Lee Hooker, Charlie Musselwhite, Albert King, Santana, and Robert Cray.

The free outdoor music series at the Wortendyke will continue with the following:

Sunday, August 25: The Slippery Chickens (Retro Rockabilly) 4-6:30 pm

Sunday, September 29: Sharp Edge (Rock n’Roll) 4-6:30 pm

Sunday, October 27: Annual Bluegrass Concert, 1-3:30 pm

About the Wortendyke Barn:

The Wortendyke Barn has been a Pascack Valley landmark since its construction on 500 acres of land bought by the Wortendyke family in 1735. It was used continually as a barn well into the 20th century and is one of only six pure Dutch barn types in Bergen County. This New World Dutch Barn showcases Bergen County’s history through unique, educational exhibits designed to let you explore farm life.

In 1997, the barn opened as a museum with agriculture exhibits that include 18th and 19th century farm implements and tools, and the history of the Wortendyke family farm. The main feature of the museum is the barn itself, an outstanding example of the vernacular architecture referred to as a New World Dutch Barn.

This accessible pre-Revolutionary museum is located at 13 Pascack Road, Park Ridge, NJ. It is currently undergoing exhibit changes. Admission is free. Schools, scout troops and other organizations are welcome during the week by appointment.

