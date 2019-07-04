JERSEY PEACHES ARE HERE AND BEST IN YEARS!
Glassboro, NJ (July 3, 2019) –Winter was just cold enough; spring was just warm and wet enough, and this year’s peach crop is as near perfect as perfect can be, according to Santo John Maccherone, chair of New Jersey Peach Promotion Council.
“All our growers report this year’s crop is abundant and beautiful,” says Maccherone. “Peaches are a little later than usual, but the crop will be harvested well into September – making peaches ideal for school lunches.”
Bonnie Lundblad, PPC member and sales representative for Glassboro-based Sunny Valley International, a premier packer and distributor of fresh fruits and vegetables, concurs with Maccherone. “Our growers worked very hard to thin for the large peaches consumers request. Along with the sizing, all indicators are the quality and flavor should be excellent.”
Throughout the state, special peach events and amateur baking contests are scheduled at farmers markets, peach farms, supermarkets and restaurants, with peach tastings, giveaways, story-telling, face painting and lots of peachy products like cider, jam, sweets/ Several markets host amateur baker competitions for the “Best Peach Pie” or cobbler. Winning entry recipes will be posted on www.jerseypeaches.com and winners will compete for two grand prizes of $300 each (one in north Jersey; one in south Jersey).
Following is the calendar of peachy events statewide. Each Tuesday, the week’s events are also posted on the PPC website, www.jerseypeaches, facebook.com/newjerseypeaches and twitter @jerseypeaches
For further information, go to the New Jersey Peach Promotion Council’s website www.jerseypeaches.com
The PPC would like to hear from buyers on this year’s peaches. Check the website homepage, which contains a box asking for public comments, which will be posted on the website.
PEACH PARTIES & PEACH PIE CONTESTS CALENDAR
DATE 2019 MARKET & ACTIVITIES
July 18
Margate Farmers Market
Peach Party…Peach Pie contest judging site
9700 Amherst Ave (Steve & Cookies by the Bay)
www.steveandcookies.com
July 19
Pennington Farmers Market
It’s Just Peachy What You Can Do with Peaches.
Recipe sharing, cooking competition, showcase with Arts Council
Rosedale Mills, 101 Rte 31, Pennington www.penningtonfarmersmarket.org
July 25-28
Gloucester Co 4-H Fair
Celebration of Jersey Peaches with amateur baking contest July 28
peach ice cream, peach slushies, peach baked goods, promotional items, free peach bag with purchase, yellow and white peaches and nectarines. Peach pie contest- peach pie/cobbler; drop off on Sunday between 10am and 12pm. Judging will be at 2pm.
275 NJ-77, Mullica Hill
www.facebook.com/GC4HNJ/ Twitter @gc4hnj
July 27th
Hammonton Farmers Market
Peach Food, Art & Games, Peach Pie contest, Peach Fuzz Baby Contest, Live Bluegrass Music
Vine Street, Hammonton
www.facebook.com/hammontonpeachparty
July 27
Bernardsville Farmers Market
Peach Party: Getting the peach season into high gear, the Bernardsville Farmers’ Market is pleased to host our annual Peach Party. Free drawing of fresh peaches from Silver Lake farm, Hensler Farm and Alan’s Flower. Baker's Bounty will give away delicious Peach Cobbler and there will be free peach ice cream from Penguin Ice Cream. Everyone is invited to enjoy the fruits of the season until the treats run out.
NJ Transit Station, Route 202& Claremont Ave.
www.bernardsvilleboro.org
July 27
Hammonton Downtown Market
Peach Party, Peach Pie Contest
Peach Food, Art & Games, Peach Pie contest, Peach Fuzz Baby Contest, Live Bluegrass Music
209 Vine St parking Lot (across from Eagle)
www.facebook.com/hammontonpeachparty
July 27
Downtown Wildwood Farmers Market
Peach Party, Perfect Peach Pie Baking Contest Purveyors are Nummytown Farm and Visalli Farm. The public is invited to stop by the Peach Party booth to see the entries, sample Jersey Fresh Peaches and pick up some new peachy recipes! vendors will be selling Jersey Fresh Peaches and many more “peachy” items! Amateur bakers are invited to enter by pre-registering and delivering their pie and recipe to the Peach Party booth by 10:30 a.m. Winner will be announced at 11:30 a.m. Details and entry forms can be picked up at the information Booth or on line.
Byrne Plaza 3400 Pacific Ave. @ Oak Ave., Wildwood,
www.DOOWW.com
Aug 1-6
Gladstone Tavern
Jersey Peach Week
Featuring peaches from Melick’s Farm
273 Main St, Gladstone
www.gladstonetavern.com
Aug 3-4
Aug 10-11
Aug 17-18
Aug 4 &11
Alstede Farm
Peach Festival -Peach treats will be available for purchase Including homemade Peach ice cream, peach pies, peach cakes, peach slushees and more. Pick your own peaches, children’s activities, tractor drawn wagon rides.
Peach pancake breakfast-- Enjoy an all you can eat country breakfast featuring homemade pancakes, with our homemade Alstede fresh peach topping, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage and desserts. Breakfast tickets includes admission to our pick your own peach orchards, pay for what you pick additional, and our tractor drawn wagon rides along with entrance to our mazes in season
1 Alstede Farms Ln, Chester
www.alstedefarms.com
Aug 3
ShopRite stores, Parsippany & West Caldwell
Jersey Summer Fruit Fest, featuring Jersey peaches
808 US-46, Parsippany, NJ
540 W, Passaic Ave, West Caldwell,
www.shoprite.com
Aug 3
Community Presbyterian Church, Chester
Annual Peach Festival and Country Auction
peach pies, peach cobblers, kuchens and other peach desserts along with homemade peach ice cream. Great bargains at White Elephant Tent along with thousands of books, gently used toys and games, sporting goods, 50/50, and more. Country Auction will start at 10 am.
220 Main Street, Chester
www.cpcchester.org
Aug 3 & 4
Terhune Orchards.
Just Peachy Festival with 8 chefs
activities for kids, include a ride through the orchards on tractor-drawn wagons, pony rides, face painting, games and barnyard fun. Enjoy live music each day noon-4pm. Eyes of the Wild, a traveling zoo will present two shows a day on Saturday and Sunday under the festival tent. This educational program with live animals. Local Culinary experts will share favorite ways to use Terhune Orchards produce during cooking demonstrations on both days at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. You will love peachy inspiration and summer cooking tips. Free samples of the dishes our presenters create. Demonstrations are included with admission. Pam Mount’s popular Canning & Freezing class will kick off the demonstrations on Saturday August 3rd at 11am. Pam’s Everything Peachy Food Tent will offer tasty summer fare such as barbecued chicken, hot dogs, homemade gazpacho, salads, and our famous apple cider donuts. Cool off with a frozen peach slushy and a selection of locally made ice creams in the Just Peachy Ice Cream Social tent. Adults can enjoy the taste of summer in a glass of award-winning Just Peachy wine. Pick Your Own peaches available (as supplies last). Baskets overflowing with just picked peaches and nectarines available at the farm store. Or try one of our freshly baked, old- fashioned peach cobblers, or pies. Admission: $10, children under 3 free.
330 Cold Soil Rd, Princeton,
Aug 3
Chatham Borough Farmers Market
Peach Tasting Party
Peach Tasting (Melick’s peaches), Recipe Sharing
RR Plaza South off Fairmount Avenue
www.chathamboroughfarmersmarket.com
Aug 3
Boonton Farmers Market
Peach Day
peach tasting from our farmers, peach pies, peach-themed art tent
Plane St, Boonton, NJ
www.BoontonMainStreet.org
Aug 3
Montgomery Farmers Market
Annual Peach & Ice Cream Social celebrating peach season! Peach cobbler, peach sundaes, peach pie a la mode! Oliver’s-Bistro Bordentown supplying “best” peach cobbler; Ice cream provided by Vincent's ice cream..
Village Shopper Parking Lot,
1340 Rt. 206 south, Skillman
www.montgomeryfriends.org
Aug 4
Nutley Farmers Market
Jersey Peach Day, peach pie contest for amateur bakers, live music & more
Municipal Parking Lot, #9, 537 Franklin Ave, Nutley
www.nutleynj.org/farmersmarket
Aug 4
Ramsey Farmers’ Market
8th annual Peach Festival & Amateur peach pie baking contest:
complimentary peach crisp will be served by our Woman's Club of Ramsey, free chance for a pint basket of peaches, vendors will offer "peach centric" items (peach jam, peach pies, peach ice pops, peach lemonade, peach tea, and much more. Music and a peach-themed children's craft. Should be a fine day!
Main St train station
www.ramseyfarmersmarket.org
Aug 4
Jersey City: Riverview Farmers Market,
Perfect peach pie contest and peach party
Riverview-Fisk Park, Ogden Ave (Between Griffith & Bowers Street)
Jersey City Heights
http://riverviewfarmersmarket.org/
Aug 6, 7. 8
Tortilla Press restaurant. Collingswood
Just Peachy 3-course all-peach menus
703 Haddon Ave, Collingswood
www.sjculinaryevents.com
Aug 10
Brigantine Farmers Market
Popular Perfect Peach Pie/Cobbler contest
with prizes for First, Second and Third place
judges are usually professional chefs. After the contest slices of entered pies are
offered for a donation and a nice sum is given to a local charity each year.
Prepared food vendors and bakers feature food and desserts with Jersey peaches
Farmers are highlighting Jersey peaches.
Peach Trivia contest with $25 gift card prize
Haneman Park/15 St & Revere Blvd, Brigantine
www.facebook.com/Brigantinefarmersmarket
Aug 10
Moorestown/Burlington Co Farmers Market
Just Peachy Party
Everything Peaches! Free peach ice cream and peach pie samples, peach basket giveaways, peach baked goods, salsas, jams and prepared foods.
Fresh, juicy, local peaches everywhere, along with peach themed local crafts and a free Peachy Cooking Demo at 10am.
Burlington County Ag Center, 500 Centerton Rd
www.burlcoagcenter.com/farmers-market
Aug 10
West Windsor Community Farmers Market,
Peach Pie Baking Contest for amateur bakers
Griggstown Farm Peach Pie tasting
2 Vaughn Drive, southbound side of the Princeton Junction Train Station
www.westwindsorfarmersmarket.org
Aug 10
Montclair Farmers Market
Prime time for fresh-picked jersey peaches
Eat a Peach at the Montclair Farmers’ Market
Peach tastings and recipes from our familiar family farmers, including:
Tree-Licious Orchards, Port Murray; Vacchiano Farm, Washington Twsp; CircleBrook Farm, Andover; Spring House Farms; and Matarazzo Farms, North Caldwell
Peach quizzes for kids, + brochures w/ nutrition, storage, and recipe info!
Walnut Street Train Station parking lot, Montclair
www.montclairfarmersmarket.org/
Aug 16
6-9 pm
Bordentown Historical Society
Annual Peach & Ice Cream Social celebrating peach season! Peach cobbler, peach sundaes, peach pie a la mode! Oliver’s-Bistro Bordentown supplying “best” peach cobbler; Ice cream provided by Vincent's ice cream.
Friends Meeting House,
302 Farnsworth Ave, Bordentown
www.BordentownHistory.org
