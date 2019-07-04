JERSEY PEACHES ARE HERE AND BEST IN YEARS! by

Wednesday, July 03 2019 @ 02:49 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Glassboro, NJ (July 3, 2019) –Winter was just cold enough; spring was just warm and wet enough, and this year’s peach crop is as near perfect as perfect can be, according to Santo John Maccherone, chair of New Jersey Peach Promotion Council.

“All our growers report this year’s crop is abundant and beautiful,” says Maccherone. “Peaches are a little later than usual, but the crop will be harvested well into September – making peaches ideal for school lunches.”

Bonnie Lundblad, PPC member and sales representative for Glassboro-based Sunny Valley International, a premier packer and distributor of fresh fruits and vegetables, concurs with Maccherone. “Our growers worked very hard to thin for the large peaches consumers request. Along with the sizing, all indicators are the quality and flavor should be excellent.”

Throughout the state, special peach events and amateur baking contests are scheduled at farmers markets, peach farms, supermarkets and restaurants, with peach tastings, giveaways, story-telling, face painting and lots of peachy products like cider, jam, sweets/ Several markets host amateur baker competitions for the “Best Peach Pie” or cobbler. Winning entry recipes will be posted on www.jerseypeaches.com and winners will compete for two grand prizes of $300 each (one in north Jersey; one in south Jersey).

Following is the calendar of peachy events statewide. Each Tuesday, the week’s events are also posted on the PPC website, www.jerseypeaches, facebook.com/newjerseypeaches and twitter @jerseypeaches

For further information, go to the New Jersey Peach Promotion Council’s website www.jerseypeaches.com

The PPC would like to hear from buyers on this year’s peaches. Check the website homepage, which contains a box asking for public comments, which will be posted on the website.

PEACH PARTIES & PEACH PIE CONTESTS CALENDAR

DATE 2019 MARKET & ACTIVITIES

July 18

Margate Farmers Market

Peach Party…Peach Pie contest judging site

9700 Amherst Ave (Steve & Cookies by the Bay)

www.steveandcookies.com

July 19

Pennington Farmers Market

It’s Just Peachy What You Can Do with Peaches.

Recipe sharing, cooking competition, showcase with Arts Council

Rosedale Mills, 101 Rte 31, Pennington www.penningtonfarmersmarket.org

July 25-28

Gloucester Co 4-H Fair

Celebration of Jersey Peaches with amateur baking contest July 28

peach ice cream, peach slushies, peach baked goods, promotional items, free peach bag with purchase, yellow and white peaches and nectarines. Peach pie contest- peach pie/cobbler; drop off on Sunday between 10am and 12pm. Judging will be at 2pm.

275 NJ-77, Mullica Hill

www.facebook.com/GC4HNJ/ Twitter @gc4hnj

July 27th

Hammonton Farmers Market

Peach Food, Art & Games, Peach Pie contest, Peach Fuzz Baby Contest, Live Bluegrass Music

Vine Street, Hammonton

www.facebook.com/hammontonpeachparty

July 27

Bernardsville Farmers Market

Peach Party: Getting the peach season into high gear, the Bernardsville Farmers’ Market is pleased to host our annual Peach Party. Free drawing of fresh peaches from Silver Lake farm, Hensler Farm and Alan’s Flower. Baker's Bounty will give away delicious Peach Cobbler and there will be free peach ice cream from Penguin Ice Cream. Everyone is invited to enjoy the fruits of the season until the treats run out.

NJ Transit Station, Route 202& Claremont Ave.

www.bernardsvilleboro.org

July 27

Hammonton Downtown Market

Peach Party, Peach Pie Contest

Peach Food, Art & Games, Peach Pie contest, Peach Fuzz Baby Contest, Live Bluegrass Music

209 Vine St parking Lot (across from Eagle)

www.facebook.com/hammontonpeachparty

July 27

Downtown Wildwood Farmers Market

Peach Party, Perfect Peach Pie Baking Contest Purveyors are Nummytown Farm and Visalli Farm. The public is invited to stop by the Peach Party booth to see the entries, sample Jersey Fresh Peaches and pick up some new peachy recipes! vendors will be selling Jersey Fresh Peaches and many more “peachy” items! Amateur bakers are invited to enter by pre-registering and delivering their pie and recipe to the Peach Party booth by 10:30 a.m. Winner will be announced at 11:30 a.m. Details and entry forms can be picked up at the information Booth or on line.

Byrne Plaza 3400 Pacific Ave. @ Oak Ave., Wildwood,

www.DOOWW.com

Aug 1-6

Gladstone Tavern

Jersey Peach Week

Featuring peaches from Melick’s Farm

273 Main St, Gladstone

www.gladstonetavern.com

Aug 3-4

Aug 10-11

Aug 17-18

Aug 4 &11

Alstede Farm

Peach Festival -Peach treats will be available for purchase Including homemade Peach ice cream, peach pies, peach cakes, peach slushees and more. Pick your own peaches, children’s activities, tractor drawn wagon rides.

Peach pancake breakfast-- Enjoy an all you can eat country breakfast featuring homemade pancakes, with our homemade Alstede fresh peach topping, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage and desserts. Breakfast tickets includes admission to our pick your own peach orchards, pay for what you pick additional, and our tractor drawn wagon rides along with entrance to our mazes in season

1 Alstede Farms Ln, Chester

www.alstedefarms.com

Aug 3

ShopRite stores, Parsippany & West Caldwell

Jersey Summer Fruit Fest, featuring Jersey peaches

808 US-46, Parsippany, NJ

540 W, Passaic Ave, West Caldwell,

www.shoprite.com

Aug 3

Community Presbyterian Church, Chester

Annual Peach Festival and Country Auction

peach pies, peach cobblers, kuchens and other peach desserts along with homemade peach ice cream. Great bargains at White Elephant Tent along with thousands of books, gently used toys and games, sporting goods, 50/50, and more. Country Auction will start at 10 am.

220 Main Street, Chester

www.cpcchester.org

Aug 3 & 4

Terhune Orchards.

Just Peachy Festival with 8 chefs

activities for kids, include a ride through the orchards on tractor-drawn wagons, pony rides, face painting, games and barnyard fun. Enjoy live music each day noon-4pm. Eyes of the Wild, a traveling zoo will present two shows a day on Saturday and Sunday under the festival tent. This educational program with live animals. Local Culinary experts will share favorite ways to use Terhune Orchards produce during cooking demonstrations on both days at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. You will love peachy inspiration and summer cooking tips. Free samples of the dishes our presenters create. Demonstrations are included with admission. Pam Mount’s popular Canning & Freezing class will kick off the demonstrations on Saturday August 3rd at 11am. Pam’s Everything Peachy Food Tent will offer tasty summer fare such as barbecued chicken, hot dogs, homemade gazpacho, salads, and our famous apple cider donuts. Cool off with a frozen peach slushy and a selection of locally made ice creams in the Just Peachy Ice Cream Social tent. Adults can enjoy the taste of summer in a glass of award-winning Just Peachy wine. Pick Your Own peaches available (as supplies last). Baskets overflowing with just picked peaches and nectarines available at the farm store. Or try one of our freshly baked, old- fashioned peach cobblers, or pies. Admission: $10, children under 3 free.

330 Cold Soil Rd, Princeton,

[email protected]

Aug 3

Chatham Borough Farmers Market

Peach Tasting Party

Peach Tasting (Melick’s peaches), Recipe Sharing

RR Plaza South off Fairmount Avenue

www.chathamboroughfarmersmarket.com

Aug 3

Boonton Farmers Market

Peach Day

peach tasting from our farmers, peach pies, peach-themed art tent

Plane St, Boonton, NJ

www.BoontonMainStreet.org

Aug 3

Montgomery Farmers Market

Annual Peach & Ice Cream Social celebrating peach season! Peach cobbler, peach sundaes, peach pie a la mode! Oliver’s-Bistro Bordentown supplying “best” peach cobbler; Ice cream provided by Vincent's ice cream..

Village Shopper Parking Lot,

1340 Rt. 206 south, Skillman

www.montgomeryfriends.org

Aug 4

Nutley Farmers Market

Jersey Peach Day, peach pie contest for amateur bakers, live music & more

Municipal Parking Lot, #9, 537 Franklin Ave, Nutley

www.nutleynj.org/farmersmarket

Aug 4

Ramsey Farmers’ Market

8th annual Peach Festival & Amateur peach pie baking contest:

complimentary peach crisp will be served by our Woman's Club of Ramsey, free chance for a pint basket of peaches, vendors will offer "peach centric" items (peach jam, peach pies, peach ice pops, peach lemonade, peach tea, and much more. Music and a peach-themed children's craft. Should be a fine day!

Main St train station

www.ramseyfarmersmarket.org

Aug 4

Jersey City: Riverview Farmers Market,

Perfect peach pie contest and peach party

Riverview-Fisk Park, Ogden Ave (Between Griffith & Bowers Street)

Jersey City Heights

http://riverviewfarmersmarket.org/

Aug 6, 7. 8

Tortilla Press restaurant. Collingswood

Just Peachy 3-course all-peach menus

703 Haddon Ave, Collingswood

www.sjculinaryevents.com

Aug 10

Brigantine Farmers Market

Popular Perfect Peach Pie/Cobbler contest

with prizes for First, Second and Third place

judges are usually professional chefs. After the contest slices of entered pies are

offered for a donation and a nice sum is given to a local charity each year.

Prepared food vendors and bakers feature food and desserts with Jersey peaches

Farmers are highlighting Jersey peaches.

Peach Trivia contest with $25 gift card prize

Haneman Park/15 St & Revere Blvd, Brigantine

www.facebook.com/Brigantinefarmersmarket

Aug 10

Moorestown/Burlington Co Farmers Market

Just Peachy Party

Everything Peaches! Free peach ice cream and peach pie samples, peach basket giveaways, peach baked goods, salsas, jams and prepared foods.

Fresh, juicy, local peaches everywhere, along with peach themed local crafts and a free Peachy Cooking Demo at 10am.

Burlington County Ag Center, 500 Centerton Rd

www.burlcoagcenter.com/farmers-market

Aug 10

West Windsor Community Farmers Market,

Peach Pie Baking Contest for amateur bakers

Griggstown Farm Peach Pie tasting

2 Vaughn Drive, southbound side of the Princeton Junction Train Station

www.westwindsorfarmersmarket.org

Aug 10

Montclair Farmers Market

Prime time for fresh-picked jersey peaches

Eat a Peach at the Montclair Farmers’ Market

Peach tastings and recipes from our familiar family farmers, including:

Tree-Licious Orchards, Port Murray; Vacchiano Farm, Washington Twsp; CircleBrook Farm, Andover; Spring House Farms; and Matarazzo Farms, North Caldwell

Peach quizzes for kids, + brochures w/ nutrition, storage, and recipe info!

Walnut Street Train Station parking lot, Montclair

www.montclairfarmersmarket.org/

Aug 16

6-9 pm

Bordentown Historical Society

Annual Peach & Ice Cream Social celebrating peach season! Peach cobbler, peach sundaes, peach pie a la mode! Oliver’s-Bistro Bordentown supplying “best” peach cobbler; Ice cream provided by Vincent's ice cream.

Friends Meeting House,

302 Farnsworth Ave, Bordentown

www.BordentownHistory.org

