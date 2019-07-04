Give Blood and Save a Life at Clara Maass Medical Center’s Summer Blood Drive by

Wednesday, July 03 2019 @ 03:26 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Belleville, NJ - Clara Maass Medical Center, a facility of RWJBarnabas Health invites the community to consider donating at its summer blood drive on Thursday, July 18, 2019. The blood drive will be held in The Learning Center at Clara Maass Medical Center, which is located at 1 Clara Maass Drive in Belleville. The blood drive will be held from 9:00 AM until 2:30 PM.

All donors must bring photo identification and must also eat and drink in advance of donating blood. Every donor will receive a free t-shirt or tote bag, a cafeteria voucher and a chance to win a gift card valued at $50.00.

Questions regarding medical eligibility may be answered by contacting the Donor Services Department at RWJBarnabas Health at 908-685-2926.

For more information or to make an appointment to make a donation of blood, call Jeannette Fernandez at 973-450-2722 or online at www.rwjuhdonorclub.org.

About Clara Maass Medical Center

Located in Belleville, NJ, Clara Maass Medical Center, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, provides a complete continuum of care to residents of northern New Jersey. Clara Maass recently completed state-of-the-art campus expansion project featuring a new four-story 87,000 square foot building with a private, 32-bed Intensive Care Unit, new Main Entrance and Lobby, Retail Pharmacy, Patient Registration Area and designated new space to accommodate our future Emergency Department expansion. Clara Maass’ services include: The Cancer Center, Center for Breast Health and Disease Management, Radiation Oncology, Infusion Therapy, Cardiac Services Elective and Emergency Angioplasty and Cardiac Rehabilitation, The Pain Management Center, The Joint & Spine Institute, a Vascular Lab, The Vein Center, The Wound Center, The Center for Sleep Disorders, The Bariatric Surgery Center, Rehabilitation; Therapy Services which includes, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy, The Eye Surgery Center, Maternity Services and Parent Education, Pediatrics, Center of Excellence for Latino Health, and the Health and Wellness Center. Clara Maass has been recognized twelve Grade ‘A’ scores for patient safety and quality by The Leapfrog Group. It is listed by the American Hospital Association as one of Healthcare’s Most Wired hospitals. In 2016-17 Clara Maass has received the Healthgrades Obstetrics and Gynecology Excellence Award and the Labor and Delivery Excellence Award. Clara Maass received Disease Specific Care Certification from the Joint Commission for Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS), Congestive Heart Failure, Hip Replacement, Knee Replacement, Cardiac Rehabilitation and Advanced Certification in Palliative Care. Clara Maass earned Clara Maass’ steadfast commitment to improve the health and well-being of the communities it serves is exemplified through award winning programs including the nationally recognized HELP Volunteer program, recipient of the American Hospital Association 2017 HAVE Award, and the Wellness Assessment Van for Elders (WAVE) which was recognized as the New Jersey Hospital Association’s 2017 HRET Community Outreach Award. For a physician referral or more information about Clara Maass, call 1-888-724-7123 or visit www.rwjbh.org/claramaass.

