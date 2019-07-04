Susie Fishbein, International Best-Selling Kosher Cookbook Author, is Coming to The Kitchen! by

Wednesday, July 03 2019 @ 03:31 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Famed Author of the Kosher by Design Cookbook Series to Host Series of Kosher-Friendly Cooking Classes at The Kitchen

East Hanover, NJ (July 1, 2019) – The Kitchen at Bed Bath & Beyond, East Hanover’s newest interactive cooking and activity learning space, is proud to announce that Susie Fishbein, author of the international best-selling cookbook series, Kosher By Design, will be teaching a week’s worth of Kosher based cooking classes beginning on September 8.

The brand-new, state-of-the art facility will be made completely Kosher prior to the start of these exciting new cooking classes, which will encompass a wide variety of Kosher and cooking themes for chefs of all skill levels.

Susie Fishbein is a world-famous kosher cook and author with a passion for sharing her love of cooking with her friends, family, and now, The Kitchen. Her wildly successful Kosher by Design series has named her one of the 50 Most Influential Jews by The Forward, and an honored guest at the White House in recognition of National Jewish Heritage Month.

During her time at The Kitchen, Susie will be teaching Kosher classes with a variety of concepts including “Feast From the Middle East,” featuring Middle Eastern Cuisine such as Yemenite Beef Soup and Roasted Eggplant with Silan Techina and “Shabbat Specialties for Grandparents and Grandkids,” featuring dishes such as Cauliflower Popcorn and Hot Pretzel Challah – as well as many more!

“We are absolutely thrilled to announce that Susie Fishbein will be hosting a series of Kosher-friendly cooking classes here at The Kitchen,” said Randi Jeddis, Culinary Events Manager at Bed Bath & Beyond. “We can’t wait for her to bring her expertise to our state-of-the-art kitchen!”

Launched at the end of 2018, The Kitchen offers a wide variety of classes, courses and events for the community to enjoy. Perfect for those searching for a fun activity, The Kitchen will be hosting courses covering topics such as cooking, baking, gift wrapping, floral arranging and calligraphy. Each class is designed to be a fun and rewarding hands-on experience, and a great opportunity to test-drive new innovative products. Professional workshops and corporate team building opportunities are also available.

For more information about The Kitchen or to register for any of Susie Fishbein’s cooking classes, please visit https://thekitchen.bedbathandbeyond.com/ or contact 973-434-2700.

About The Kitchen at Bed, Bath & Beyond

