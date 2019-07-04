Paramus Independence Day Parade by

Wednesday, July 03 2019 @ 03:36 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Thursday, July 4, 2019

9:00 AM 12:00 PM

Paramus, NJ, 07652

Sponsored by Columbia Bank

Kicking off with the traditional ribbon cutting ceremony at the intersection of Century Road and Farview Avenue heading north on Farview Avenue ending at Memorial Elementary School. Cutting our ceremonial ribbon is our 2019 Grand Marshal Nick Suriano, joined by Michelle Spiridakis, Vice President of Columbia Bank, Mayor Richard LaBarbiera, Ace Antonio, Chairman of the 4th of July Committee, and the Paramus 4th of July Committee

For more info. www.paramus4thofjuly.com/

Advertisement