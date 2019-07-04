Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, July 04 2019 @ 12:00 AM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, July 04 2019 @ 12:00 AM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Paramus Independence Day Parade

Thursday, July 4, 2019

9:00 AM 12:00 PM

Paramus, NJ, 07652

Sponsored by Columbia Bank

Kicking off with the traditional ribbon cutting ceremony at the intersection of Century Road and Farview Avenue heading north on Farview Avenue ending at Memorial Elementary School. Cutting our ceremonial ribbon is our 2019 Grand Marshal Nick Suriano, joined by Michelle Spiridakis, Vice President of Columbia Bank, Mayor Richard LaBarbiera, Ace Antonio, Chairman of the 4th of July Committee, and the Paramus 4th of July Committee

For more info. www.paramus4thofjuly.com/

  • Paramus Independence Day Parade
