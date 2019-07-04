Paramus Firework Show by

Wednesday, July 03 2019 @ 03:38 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Sunday, July 7, 2019

6:00 PM 11:00 PM

Cliff Gennarelli Sports-Plex

Sponsored by Westfield Garden State Plaza

Featured live entertainment by the Jumping Dragons, Raphael Valentino from iHeartRadio/KTU and the Paramus Community Orchestra.

Recognition of our 2019 Grand Marshal Nick Suriano, Mr. and Ms. 4th of July, parade contest winners, presentation of the Borough Key to our Parade Key Sponsor Columbia Bank, and Borough Key to our Fireworks Key Sponsor and Community Leader Sponsor, Westfield Garden State Plaza.

For more info: www.paramus4thofjuly.com/

