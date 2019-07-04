Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, July 04 2019
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, July 04 2019 @ 12:00 AM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Paramus Firework Show

Sunday, July 7, 2019

6:00 PM 11:00 PM

Cliff Gennarelli Sports-Plex

Sponsored by Westfield Garden State Plaza

Featured live entertainment by the Jumping Dragons, Raphael Valentino from iHeartRadio/KTU and the Paramus Community Orchestra.

Recognition of our 2019 Grand Marshal Nick Suriano, Mr. and Ms. 4th of July, parade contest winners, presentation of the Borough Key to our Parade Key Sponsor Columbia Bank, and Borough Key to our Fireworks Key Sponsor and Community Leader Sponsor, Westfield Garden State Plaza.

For more info: www.paramus4thofjuly.com/

