KIDS RIDE FREE ON ALL NY WATERWAY FERRIES ALL SUMMER, INCLUDING YOUR KEY TO THE CITY PACKAGES

Most Family-Friendly, Hassle-Free Way to Enjoy NYC

Kids under the age of 12 ride free on all NY Waterway ferries all summer between New Jersey and Manhattan from Friday, July 5, through Labor Day, September 2.

During the weekend, NY Waterway offers low-cost ferry service to the West 39th Street and to the Brookfield Place/Battery Park City Terminal in Lower Manhattan from ferry terminals in Weehawken, Hoboken and Jersey City.

On weekdays, ferries travel to the West 39th Street Ferry Terminal in Midtown Manhattan from Edgewater, from Port Imperial and Lincoln Harbor in Weehawken, from Hoboken 14th Street and the Hoboken/NJ TRANSIT Terminal, from Harborside, Liberty Harbor and Paulus Hook in Jersey City and from Belford/Middletown in Monmouth County, making NY Waterway the easiest, most family-friendly way to enjoy the sights and sounds of summer in the Big Apple. Learn more at nywaterway.com/kidsridefree.

There also is weekday service to Brookfield Place/Battery Park City and to Pier 11/Wall Street, both in Lower Manhattan, from Weehawken, Hoboken, Jersey City and Belford/Middletown.

Summer Kids Ride Free adds even more value for families enjoying NY Waterway’s Your Key To The City™ attractions packages, which offer discounts of up to 56% on top New York City museums, attractions and tours, such as the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, the American Museum of Natural History, Madame Tussauds and many more. Packages include discounted attraction tickets, 28% off round-trip ferry tickets and discounted parking at the Port Imperial Ferry Terminal in Weehawken.

Also available through Your Key To The City™ packages are discounts of up to 40 percent for Broadway shows such as Aladdin and The Lion King.

Ferries allow families to avoid gridlock and expensive Manhattan parking rates. At the beautiful Port Imperial Ferry Terminal, knowledgeable and approachable customer service representatives can help riders make their travel purchases and advise them on the best ways to enjoy the city. It only takes eight minutes to cross the Hudson River from Port Imperial, Lincoln Harbor or 14th Street in Hoboken to West 39th Street in Manhattan.

Comfortable ferries have the best on-time performance of any mass transit in the region. Edgewater and Belford service is available during weekday morning and evening rush hours. All other routes operate seven days a week.

NY Waterway’s innovative, upgraded mobile ticketing app, free and available on any hand-held device, allows customers to purchase tickets instantly, as well as locate in real-time NY Waterway’s free buses when they are ready to head back to the midtown terminal.

The Port Imperial Terminal features indoor garages offering convenient and affordable parking. At the West 39th Street Midtown Ferry Terminal, free connecting multi-route NY Waterway shuttles are waiting to take passengers on several routes serving Midtown and Downtown Manhattan. Shuttles stop right at key destinations such as Times Square, the Empire State Building, Radio City Music Hall, Madison Square Garden and St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

