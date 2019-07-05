SAFETY IN THE WATER!! - AQUATIC SWIM PROGRAM 2019 IN RIDGEWOOD
There are programs for all levels of swimmers:
Youth Level (Grades 7-10) $150/12 sessions: July 1 - 26 12:30-1:15pm (M, W, F)
Youth Levels 1-6 (Grades K-6) $215/19 sessions: July 1 - 26 12:30-1:15pm (M-F)
Parent & Toddler - $120/12 sessions: July 1 - 26 12:30-1:00pm (M, W, F)
Independent Preschoolers (Ages 3-4) $125/8 sessions: July 2 - 26 12:30-1:15pm (T, R) & F, 7/26)
Youth Levels 1-6 (Grades K-6) $215/19 sessions July 1 - 26 1:15-2:00pm (M-F) (Limited space in this session if not in camp)
Camp Youth Levels 1-6 (Grades K-6) $250/19 sessions July 1 - 26** Direct Camp Pick Up, 1:15-2:00pm (M-F)
Youth Levels 1-6 (Grades K-6) $215/19 sessions July 1 - 26** 2:15-3:00pm (M-F)
Swim Team Readiness Program (6-10 year olds) $245**
This combination course is for younger swimmers who have not passed the Deep Water Test but wish to learn the basics to prepare for competition.
Swim Lessons & Swim Team/13 sessions: July 1-18
Swim Lessons continue for 6 more lessons: July 19-26
2:15-4:00pm (M-F July 1-18); 2:15-3:00pm (M-F July 19-26)
**Suggested session for Summer Day Camp Participants
Registration for youth instruction and all other courses at Graydon Pool at www.ridgewoodnj.net/communitypass
