SAFETY IN THE WATER!! - AQUATIC SWIM PROGRAM 2019 IN RIDGEWOOD by

Thursday, July 04 2019 @ 10:35 AM EDT

There are programs for all levels of swimmers:

Youth Level (Grades 7-10) $150/12 sessions: July 1 - 26 12:30-1:15pm (M, W, F)

Youth Levels 1-6 (Grades K-6) $215/19 sessions: July 1 - 26 12:30-1:15pm (M-F)

Parent & Toddler - $120/12 sessions: July 1 - 26 12:30-1:00pm (M, W, F)

Independent Preschoolers (Ages 3-4) $125/8 sessions: July 2 - 26 12:30-1:15pm (T, R) & F, 7/26)

Youth Levels 1-6 (Grades K-6) $215/19 sessions July 1 - 26 1:15-2:00pm (M-F) (Limited space in this session if not in camp)

Camp Youth Levels 1-6 (Grades K-6) $250/19 sessions July 1 - 26** Direct Camp Pick Up, 1:15-2:00pm (M-F)

Youth Levels 1-6 (Grades K-6) $215/19 sessions July 1 - 26** 2:15-3:00pm (M-F)

Swim Team Readiness Program (6-10 year olds) $245**

This combination course is for younger swimmers who have not passed the Deep Water Test but wish to learn the basics to prepare for competition.

Swim Lessons & Swim Team/13 sessions: July 1-18

Swim Lessons continue for 6 more lessons: July 19-26

2:15-4:00pm (M-F July 1-18); 2:15-3:00pm (M-F July 19-26)

**Suggested session for Summer Day Camp Participants

Registration for youth instruction and all other courses at Graydon Pool at www.ridgewoodnj.net/communitypass

