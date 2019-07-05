Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, July 05 2019 @ 08:22 AM EDT
SAFETY IN THE WATER!! - AQUATIC SWIM PROGRAM 2019 IN RIDGEWOOD

Are you comfortable with your children near the water?  Our Youth Swimming Instruction Program at Graydon Pool can help ease that concern!

There are programs for all levels of swimmers:

Youth Level (Grades 7-10) $150/12 sessions: July 1 - 26    12:30-1:15pm (M, W, F)
Youth Levels 1-6 (Grades K-6) $215/19 sessions: July 1 - 26  12:30-1:15pm (M-F)
Parent & Toddler - $120/12 sessions:  July 1 - 26  12:30-1:00pm (M, W, F)
Independent Preschoolers (Ages 3-4) $125/8 sessions:  July 2 - 26  12:30-1:15pm (T, R) & F, 7/26)
Youth Levels 1-6 (Grades K-6) $215/19 sessions July 1 - 26  1:15-2:00pm (M-F) (Limited space in this session if not in camp)
Camp Youth Levels 1-6 (Grades K-6) $250/19 sessions  July 1 - 26** Direct Camp Pick Up, 1:15-2:00pm (M-F)
Youth Levels 1-6 (Grades K-6) $215/19 sessions  July 1 - 26**  2:15-3:00pm (M-F)
Swim Team Readiness Program (6-10 year olds) $245**
This combination course is for younger swimmers who have not passed the Deep Water Test but wish to learn the basics to prepare for competition. 
Swim Lessons & Swim Team/13 sessions: July 1-18
Swim Lessons continue for 6 more lessons: July 19-26
2:15-4:00pm (M-F July 1-18); 2:15-3:00pm (M-F July 19-26)

**Suggested session for Summer Day Camp Participants

Registration for youth instruction and all other courses at Graydon Pool at www.ridgewoodnj.net/communitypass

