Bergen Performing Arts Center Presents The Teaneck Camera Club Presents “Amusements”

July 2 – Aug. 30

Artists Reception on July 18

(Englewood, New Jersey-July 1, 2019) The Teaneck Camera Club will host an exhibition with the theme “Amusements” in the Sandy Bennett Gallery in bergenPAC during the months of July and August. An artist reception will be held with the participating members on Thursday, July 18 from 7 to 9 p.m.

This theme for the exhibit called on the local photographers to reflect unusual and amusing summer fun moments from the everyday to the extraordinary. Amusements can mean park rides, the Mermaid Parade in Coney Island, beer gardens, renaissance faire scenes, baseball and more.

Founded in 1943, Teaneck Camera Club is the second oldest camera club in the state. With nearly 100 members that range in age from 12 to 90, the club is like an ongoing course in photography with presentations by noted photographers, workshops, field trips, studio nights with live models and monthly competitions.

Some club members are professional photographers shooting portraits, weddings, concerts and sporting events, while others venture outdoors on the weekends to capture flowers, street people or cityscapes. Whatever subject strikes their fancy, the images they produce have consistently won awards from the Photographic Society of America as well as the New Jersey Federation of Camera Clubs.

Teaneck Camera Club meets every Tuesday at 8 p.m. from September until June at the Rodda Center in Teaneck. Membership is open year-round.

The Sandy Bennett Gallery is on the mezzanine level of bergenPAC and is open to the public 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays and 12 to 4 p.m. Saturdays. A portion of the proceeds from sales of the paintings support bergenPAC’s nonprofit mission.

bergenPAC

30 North Van Brunt Street

Englewood, NJ 07631

(201) 227-1030

www.bergenpac.org

